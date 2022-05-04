Gilbarco Veeder-Root today announces a strategic mission to become a pioneer in enabling future hydrogen-powered transportation.

It is making available a suite of compression, dispensing and software solutions, allowing the creation of a network of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen refuelling stations around the world.

The company is now at advanced stages of developing new technologies and creating partnerships to bring solutions to market that will allow existing fuel retailers and other stakeholders to offer gaseous hydrogen to serve an ever-increasing number of hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicles. Hydrogen transport is the natural complement to Gilbarco Veeder Root’s market-leading compressed gases and end-to-end electric vehicle charging infrastructure, underlining the company’s continued support to its customers’ effort to meet the evolving market demands.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root was founded over 150 years ago and has considerable expertise in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing refuelling infrastructure around the world. Its dedicated compressed gases division, ANGI Energy Systems (a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root), in Wisconsin, United States, brings 30 years of experience in the design and manufacture of full-site solutions for compressed gases for clients worldwide.

According to most industry experts, hydrogen is better suited for heavy-duty commercial vehicles than pure electric power, due to the rapid refuelling time, their weight, and duty cycles.

Hydrogen fuel cell trucks and buses are currently being developed by most of the leading global truck manufacturers and it’s predicted that 15% of commercial fleets will be hydrogen powered by 2030.

Joel van Rensburg, General Manager of Hydrogen, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, “Energy and mobility are evolving rapidly and it’s clear that hydrogen is a key factor in helping us deliver on the low carbon, zero-emissions future that we are all working towards. It is the optimum solution for many commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses and, in some cases, passenger cars. It’s crucial that we continue to deliver new, accessible, and safe solutions to meet our customers’ evolving energy needs. As leaders in alternative fuels, Gilbarco Veeder-Root remains at the forefront of rapid technological changes, and we’ll be announcing several new solutions and strategic partnerships over the coming months.”

“With over 150 years experience in fuelling and transportation, including 30 years in compressed gas delivery systems within our ANGI Energy Systems business unit, it is paramount that we continue to meet and exceed consumers’ expectations during the refuelling experience. We continue to focus on providing our customers with peace-of-mind that we have the right solutions available to meet all their service, maintenance, compression, dispensing, and software support needs today, and can scale globally to support their growth needs in the future. With our expertise in consumer experience and loyalty, we also understand the importance of delivering the latest innovations around multimedia and frictionless payment to create seamless refuelling experiences for everyone.”

Gilbarco Veeder-Root enables its customers to best satisfy the needs of their consumers regardless of whether it’s on the forecourt or on private sites through offering a diverse suite of industry-leading safe solutions and services delivering the lowest total cost of ownership.

Gilbarco Veeder Root’s decision to strengthen its alternative fuels portfolio is a result of its commitment to its customers to provide hardware and software solutions that are best-in-class and can be tailored to their customers’ specific and evolving business and market needs.

As part of the Vontier family, Gilbarco Veeder-Root is proud to work towards a shared Environmental, Social, and Governance program to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s new Hydrogen Business Unit is focused on providing a complete Hydrogen Refuelling Station (HRS) solution, including hydrogen compression, dispensing, and software. The Hydrogen Business Unit centre-of-excellence is based at its ANGI Energy Systems Business Unit in Janesville, Wisconsin.

About ANGI Energy Systems

ANGI Energy Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root and a manufacturer of quality engineered gas compression and refuelling equipment systems. It has a longstanding reputation as a leader and innovator, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the design and manufacture of full-site solutions for compressed gases for clients worldwide.

As part of the Vontier group, Gilbarco Veeder-Root and ANGI Energy Systems support the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and is also an UN Global Compact Signatory, aimed at alleviating some of our industry’s and the planet’s major sustainability challenges, while at the same time growing its business.

