Professors Spearhead Global Hydrogen Production Technologies Center

A U of T professor is a national lead of the new global collaboration.

University of Toronto (U of T) Engineering Professor Murray Thomson is one of four national leads of the newly launched Global Hydrogen Production Technologies (HyPT) Center. A global collaboration, the purpose of the center is to advance net-zero hydrogen economy.

The goal of the center is to make net-zero hydrogen more efficient and affordable.

Beyond Thomson, a professor from University of Toronto, Canada, the other national leads of the newly established Global HyPT Center include professors from Arizona State University in the United States, Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, and the University of Adelaid in Australia.

According to Thomson, hydrogen will play a critical role in allowing countries around the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. However, in order for a sustainable hydrogen economy to be possible, it will require worldwide collaboration and the sharing of knowledge to drive the needed technological developments.

This is where the HyPT Center comes in. The Global Hydrogen Production Technologies Center was established to advance net-zero H2 production technologies with the aim of making it more energy efficient and affordable by reaching $1 per kilogram.

Additionally, researchers will explore the required social and environmental system changes that can make it possible to build a global hydrogen economy.

The Global Hydrogen Production Technologies Centre is to connect researchers and students worldwide.

“We have a role to play in better training the next generation of students working in hydrogen energy, in developing the scientific foundations that these hydrogen production technologies are based on, and in ensuring our approaches consume less electricity, use better catalysts and make more efficient use of the carbon and oxygen byproducts,” said Thomson.

“Our goal is to connect researchers and students worldwide to share insights and work synergistically to create a sustainable energy resource.”

Methane pyrolysis.

Thomson’s research focuses on methane pyrolysis, a process that utilizes heat to break down natural gas into hydrogen gas and solid carbon particles and does not produce carbon dioxide.

Methane pyrolysis is one of three technologies the new HyPT Center plans to advance and Thomson is the Center’s methane pyrolysis leader.

In addition to being an engineering professor at U of T and a national lead for the Global Hydrogen Production Technologies Center, Thomson is also the co-founder of Aurora Hydrogen, a Canadian company that creates low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen production.

In conclusion, the newly launched Global Hydrogen Production Technologies (HyPT) Center, co-led by University of Toronto Engineering Professor Murray Thomson, is set to revolutionize the hydrogen economy. The center aims to make net-zero hydrogen production more efficient and affordable with a target price of $1 per kilogram.

With an international collaboration of researchers and students, the center is focusing on advancing technologies like methane pyrolysis, a process that Thomson specializes in. This global initiative represents a significant step towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and underscores the critical role of hydrogen in this endeavor. By fostering worldwide collaboration and knowledge sharing, the HyPT Center is poised to drive necessary technological advancements and system changes for a sustainable hydrogen economy.

