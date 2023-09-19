Natural gas and hydrogen gas detection improved by high-performance gadget

Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection has unveiled an enhanced all-in-one instrument.

The company launched an advanced version of the Gasurveyor 700 (GS700-Hydrogen), which improves natural gas and hydrogen gas safety by amalgamating natural gas and hydrogen detection into a single multifunctional device.

The enhanced detector delivers versatility and effectiveness across an array of gas utility applications.

Portable and lightweight (at only 1.4 kilograms), GS700-Hydrogen has been designed to make natural gas and hydrogen gas detection tasks significantly easier for operators. Among these gas detection tasks include indoor and outdoor leak detection, pipeline testing, punching barholes and purging.

Fully ATEX-certified, the detector offers safety and rest-assured precision for end-users, regardless of whether they are detecting natural gas, blends of hydrogen gas, or pure hydrogen.

The highly innovative device was developed following extensive testing and collaborative work with prominent gas utility companies in the United Kingdom, including SGN and Northern Gas Networks.

The hydrogen gas detection instrument was deployed in real-world operation conditions.

Being deployed in real-world operating conditions during its development resulted in the device having a highly successful outcome. The GS700-Hydrogen offers LEL (lower explosive limit), PPM (percentage per million), and volume gas readings and has 360° alarms that prioritize the safety of operators.

The hydrogen gas and natural gas detector is also equipped with many additional enhancements, such as various features that provide users with convenient access to comprehensive gas readings, via intuitive display options, right at their fingertips. A user of the GS700-Hydrogen can easily toggle between viewing the overall flammable reading or individual LEL readings, with a simple touch of a button. The device’s user interface is fully adaptable to allow an operator customization tailored to their specific preferences and needs.

The blending of hydrogen and natural gas is a promising avenue towards a more sustainable energy future.

This process, however, presents certain challenges, one of which is the importance of detecting leaks in the system. As indicated by research cited from the U.S. Department of Energy and Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, gas detection is a critical element in the safe operation of hydrogen and natural gas blending systems. Hydrogen, being lighter than natural gas, can change the way gases flow in pipelines, creating new conditions for operators to manage. This makes the deployment of efficient and reliable leak detection systems all the more crucial in ensuring safety and reducing risks

Dedicated application modes.

In addition to the enhancements this combined natural gas and hydrogen gas detector features dedicated application modes, making the instrument highly flexible. Among these modes include:

Gas leak outdoors

Barholing

Purging

Search operations

Each mode delivers quick and precise measurements, assisting in rapidly pinpointing gas leaks and making sure utilities have the best equipment to safeguard assets and protect people.

What’s more, the GS700-Hydogen is equipped with compliance features through intelligent data logging and optional GPS mapping. This helps to simplify the collection of data and gives managers the advantage of using data driven reports to make informed decisions.

In conclusion, the Gasurveyor 700 (GS700-Hydrogen) by Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection represents a significant leap forward in gas detection technology. By combining natural gas and hydrogen detection into one device, this innovative tool is poised to play a critical role in the safe and efficient operation of hydrogen and natural gas blending systems.

