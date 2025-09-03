Green Hydrogen Expansion Soars as Electric Hydrogen Appoints Bruno Forget

Ready for a Green Hydrogen revolution that’s actually rollout-ready? Buckle up! On September 2, 2025, Electric Hydrogen named hydrogen industry veteran Bruno Forget as General Manager for Europe MENA. His job? Craft the game plan, ramp up delivery of the HYPRPlant Electrolyzer lineup, and turbocharge operations to keep pace with skyrocketing demand for industrial-scale Renewable Hydrogen. Since kicking off in 2020 in Devens, MA, Electric Hydrogen has grown to more than 300 employees across Europe and the US. Now, with Bruno in charge over here, the company’s hitting the gas—aiming for gigawatt-scale capacity, new partnerships, and a serious push toward a cleaner energy future. From Uniper’s Green Wilhelmshaven to Infinium’s e-SAF in Texas, they’re stitching together a global footprint to boost industrial competitiveness and shore up energy security.

Here’s the Game-Changer

HYPRPlant isn’t some dusty lab prototype—it’s a full-on, modular Electrolyzer solution built for big-time scale and efficiency. Think advanced PEM tech splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using nothing but renewable juice, with everything—from catalysts and membranes to power electronics and control systems—packed into easy-to-stack 20 MW+ units. It’s basically plug-and-play, so firing up a new plant is as smooth as it gets and won’t break the bank. Electric Hydrogen’s already got heavyweight projects signed, like the 200 MW Green Wilhelmshaven site in Germany with Uniper and Infinium’s e-SAF operation in Texas. It’s clear: this tech’s set to redefine the market.

Why This Matters Now

The energy game in Europe MENA is shifting fast—tight climate targets, geopolitical curveballs, and an all-out race for energy security. Europe’s Fit for 55 and REPowerEU packages are pushing for massive emissions cuts—Green Hydrogen is top of the list for decarbonizing heavy industries, refineries, and power plants. At the same time, Middle East players are betting big on hydrogen exports and homegrown green-fuel plants to shake up their economies. By roping in Bruno Forget, who’s got over two decades in the hydrogen world at Air Liquide, Cummins, and Plug Power, Electric Hydrogen is signaling it’s ready to cut through red tape, grab policy incentives, and nail down giant, multi-hundred-megawatt deals—fast.

On-the-Ground Impact

Germany (Wilhelmshaven) : Uniper’s Green Wilhelmshaven will host a 200 MW HYPRPlant Electrolyzer , churning out up to 40,000 tonnes of Green Hydrogen a year for industrial and power uses.

: Uniper’s Green Wilhelmshaven will host a 200 MW , churning out up to 40,000 tonnes of Green Hydrogen a year for industrial and power uses. USA (Texas) : Renewable Hydrogen from HYPRPlant units feeds Infinium’s sustainable aviation fuel project, slashing lifecycle emissions on transatlantic flights.

: Renewable Hydrogen from HYPRPlant units feeds Infinium’s sustainable aviation fuel project, slashing lifecycle emissions on transatlantic flights. Middle East (planned): Partnerships across the GCC aim to tap abundant solar power and desalinated water for gigawatt-scale plants, shipping out hydrogen and ammonia via new pipelines and vessels.

These anchor projects prove HYPRPlant can handle anything—from blustery North Sea conditions to blazing Texas sun and arid desert heat. Scaling up also brings huge perks: thousands of new jobs in manufacturing, ops, and maintenance; fresh water treatment and recycling plants to keep the Electrolyzer feedstock flowing; plus beefed-up ports and pipeline networks that lock in energy security. It’s innovation plus infrastructure—that’s the recipe for a bulletproof hydrogen supply chain.

The Fuel Behind the Fire

At the heart of every HYPRPlant sits advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysis tech. It’s up and running in minutes, keeps efficiency high even when renewable inputs wobble, and plays nice across varying loads. Thanks to Electric Hydrogen’s partnership with Ingeteam, those 20 MW skids pack top-shelf power electronics and digital controls, tweaking voltage, current, and temperature in real time. The payoff? Over 70% energy conversion efficiency and a potential 20% cut in the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) compared to older systems. And because the setup’s modular, you can service a single unit without killing the whole plant’s uptime.

Power Moves Behind the Scenes

This isn’t just about slick tech—it’s about muscle in the market. Electric Hydrogen is lining up green bonds, calling in export credit agencies, and forging alliances with regional engineering partners to fast-track permits, construction, and commissioning. With 300+ staff worldwide, they’re opening local hubs in Frankfurt, Dubai, and Barcelona so they can talk the talk, navigate regional rules, and hit the ground running. Bruno Forget’s history of sealing big deals at Air Liquide, Cummins, and Plug Power will be gold when it comes to landing long-term offtake agreements with steel mills, refineries, and chemical plants. They’re also working on hydrogen certification standards and digital tracking to tick all the emerging EU boxes on Guarantees of Origin and carbon pricing. Meanwhile, the Devens R&D crew keeps feeding fresh upgrades into next-gen plant designs, driving down capital costs.

Big Picture Shift

Green Hydrogen has officially left the R&D lab—it’s runway-ready. With net-zero pressures mounting across iron, steel, ammonia, and petrochemicals, Electrolyzer capacity demand is skyrocketing. Just in Europe MENA, we could see more than 50 GW of capacity needed by 2030, triggering billions in new infrastructure and pipeline projects. Electric Hydrogen’s end-to-end package—cutting-edge PEM stacks, Ingeteam power electronics, and a global delivery team—puts it in a tight group capable of pulling off multi-hundred-megawatt plants on schedule. This ramp-up will ripple through power grids, forcing them to handle two-way energy flows; it’ll need smart water treatment to recycle spent brine; and it’ll spark new hydrogen certification and trading lanes for exports. As carbon pricing and Guarantees of Origin rules firm up, having a proven turnkey solution with a leader like Bruno Forget in place becomes a standout advantage. Buyers get transparency, competitive pricing, and the peace of mind that comes with a track record.

Looking Ahead

Bringing Bruno Forget on board isn’t just another hire—it’s a green light for breakneck growth. With him steering the ship, Electric Hydrogen is primed to power up ports, refineries, and industrial parks from Europe to the Middle East and everything in between. If you’re a policymaker scouting ready-made decarbonization fixes, an investor eyeing exponential returns, or an industrial player in need of dependable hydrogen supply, here’s the deal: Electric Hydrogen’s HYPRPlant is ready to roll, and it’s moving fast. Want in on the Green Hydrogen wave? The road ahead is wide open—and it’s only the beginning.