Serbia and KHNP Ink MOU on Hydrogen Production and Nuclear Innovation

At the Korea-Serbia Strategic Energy Development Forum in Belgrade, the atmosphere was electric: Serbia’s gearing up for its next big energy milestone. Remember a time when the grid ran on lignite coal and an abundance of hydropower? Those days are giving way to a greener chapter, where nuclear energy and green hydrogen take center stage. On September 2, 2025, two game-changing MOUs were signed between the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), marking a fresh push in Serbia’s sustainable energy roadmap.

Leading the charge, Sonja Vlahović, State Secretary at the Ministry, and Joo-ho Whang, President and CEO of KHNP, put pen to paper. Their signatures lock in collaboration on workforce training, info sharing, and joint pilot projects across nuclear power tech and green hydrogen development. Bottom line: these deals are all about sharpening Serbia’s energy skills, shoring up national security, and slashing greenhouse gas emissions.

Nuclear Innovation: Building Expertise and Resilience

The first MOU dives into nuclear innovation, tapping KHNP’s proven track record—whether that’s massive reactors or nimble Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Serbia shelved its nuclear dreams after the Yugoslav wars and Chernobyl, but now nuclear’s back as a rock-solid baseload solution. Under this pact, KHNP will share know-how, roll out customized training for Serbian engineers and regulators, and back joint research with institutions like the Vinča Institute for Nuclear Sciences.

Serbia’s keeping it flexible, weighing both classic large reactors and modular SMRs. With units from 50 to 300 MW, SMRs let you scale capacity exactly where it’s needed—no overbuilding. This two-pronged approach means that whether Serbia opts for a full-scale station or a network of modular plants, robust safety and regulatory frameworks will be in place within five to seven years.

Yes, the upfront tab for those technical studies comes in at roughly €30 million, covering institution building, safety reviews, and workforce training. It’s a sizable investment, but when you stack it against the long-term payoff of stable, low-carbon power—and Europe’s tightening grip on coal—the math starts to look very attractive.

Advancing Hydrogen Production and Pilot Projects

The second MOU zeroes in on green hydrogen, made via electrolysis powered by renewables. Serbia’s already testing hydrogen to decarbonize industry and balance the grid, with early work led by Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS). Now, teaming up with KHNP, Serbia will pilot electrolyzers, hook them up to solar and hydro plants, and trial hydrogen storage and distribution chains.

Both partners will swap expertise across the full supply chain, aiming to position Serbia as a regional hub for hydrogen production. These demo projects will feed hydrogen into local factories and mobility trials, echoing Europe’s push for robust hydrogen infrastructure and industrial decarbonization.

Tech Spotlight: SMRs and Electrolysis

SMRs pack nuclear fission into compact modules, making financing and siting a breeze compared to gigawatt-scale plants. You can deploy them bit by bit, matching demand without overkill. Meanwhile, electrolysis splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable juice—creating zero-emission fuel. Pair electrolyzers with solar or hydro, and you smooth out generation swings, store extra energy, and either send hydrogen into industrial processes or feed it into the gas grid for heat and transport.

From Coal Reliance to Low-Carbon Ambitions

For decades, Serbia’s energy story was written in lignite and Danube-fed dams. But aging plants, EU carbon targets, and volatile coal markets have laid bare the risks of that model. Reinventing the grid means pairing reliable baseload—where nuclear shines—with renewables backed by hydrogen buffering.

International partnerships have been key to Serbia’s strategy. French, Russian, Chinese, and US firms have all pitched in studies. Now, South Korea is stepping up as a strategic ally. Through the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Korean heavyweights like Hyundai Engineering have already kicked off Serbia’s largest solar-plus-storage project, proving these ties run deep.

Strategic Impact and Next Steps

These MOUs deliver a stack of wins. First, they fast-track workforce upskilling in cutting-edge energy tech. Second, they open doors to foreign direct investment, driving economic modernization and stronger Serbia–South Korea ties. Third, they diversify Serbia’s energy partnerships beyond old-school allies, boosting resilience against supply shocks.

On the ground, entities like Elektroprivreda Srbije and the Vinča Institute are already lining up pilot zones—think repurposed coal sites and industrial parks—where hydrogen plants and SMR modules can co-locate. That cuts infrastructure costs and breathes new life into coal-dependent communities.

Sure, hurdles remain—public acceptance of nuclear power, long-term radioactive waste handling, and project financing. But partnering with a seasoned player like KHNP avoids many geopolitical headaches and technical roadblocks. Now, dedicated working groups will refine technical roadmaps, nail down funding, and close regulatory gaps to turn these agreements into operational reactors and electrolyzers.

In many ways, Serbia’s dual push on green hydrogen and nuclear mirrors a global shift—nations tapping hydrogen production to decarbonize while keeping reliable baseload from nuclear. If these projects gain traction, Serbia could become a poster child for energy diversification, showing how a coal-dependent country can transition to a zero-emission world. That’s a story worth watching.