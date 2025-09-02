Green Hydrogen Exports: SEDC Energy’s Solid-State Solution to Singapore

Imagine shrinking Malaysia’s boldest hydrogen hub down to the size of a cargo crate. That’s exactly what SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd is betting on, as it negotiates to send solid green hydrogen from Sarawak to Singapore using the slick Metal Hydride Hydrogen Storage Technology (MHX). By locking hydrogen into a magnesium hydride matrix, they’ve sidestepped the headaches of high-pressure tanks or cryogenic liquids—shipping at room temperature and ambient pressure, no fuss.

A First for Solid-State Hydrogen

Earlier this summer, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC)—the state’s growth engine—revealed that its energy arm, SEDC Energy, is in advanced talks with Hydrexia Holding Ltd for the world’s first large-scale MHX export. Word is the maiden shipment’s bound for Singapore. Hydrexia’s units soak up hydrogen into a stable magnesium hydride shell, then release it on demand—guaranteeing 99.99% purity for fuel cells or industrial decarbonization.

From Hydropower to Hydrogen Production

Sarawak’s leap into green hydrogen rides on its massive hydropower backbone. The Darul Hana Hydrogen Plant, up and running since 2019, uses a 1-MW PEM electrolyser to churn out roughly 150 kg of H₂ per day—a prime example of large-scale hydrogen production with almost zero carbon intensity. It ticks all the boxes for Malaysia’s net-zero-by-2050 roadmap, but local demand is still warming up. So exporting is the next logical step to power the region’s sustainable energy push.

Unlocking Asia’s Clean Energy Potential

Across Asia, green hydrogen is fast becoming a linchpin for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors—think heavy industry, shipping, big power plants. Sarawak’s strategic ties with Japan and Korea give it prime market access. For example, the H2ornbill project by Eneos and Sumitomo Corporation ships hydrogen via methylcyclohexane (MCH), while the upcoming H2biscus hub—backed by Sarawak Energy Berhad, Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical, and Posco—will deliver H₂ in gas, liquid, and solid MHX form.

“This isn’t just about moving molecules,” says a SEDC Energy spokesperson. “It’s about knitting together the supply chains that will underpin our zero-emission economy.” By offering multiple transport modes—MHX, MCH, even compressed gas—Sarawak can tailor solutions for everyone from Singapore’s refineries to Japan’s fuel cell fleets.

Beyond Exports: Building a Hydrogen Ecosystem

SEDC Energy isn’t stopping at shipping docks. Plans are already in motion for the Rembus Hydrogen Plant, scaling up as demand grows. Meanwhile, technical institutes in Kuching are rolling out training programs to equip engineers and technicians with skills in hydrogen storage, electrolyser maintenance, and downstream manufacturing. If everything clicks, Sarawak could become a one-stop hub for electrolyser fabrication, hydride material production, and even ammonia synthesis.

All of this dovetails neatly with Malaysia’s Hydrogen Economy Roadmap, which projects up to RM648 billion (about US$136 billion) in export revenue by 2050. While that forecast is ambitious, the groundwork—state policy, abundant hydropower, global partnerships—is already in place.

Environmental advocates are cheering too. “Shipping solid hydrogen via MHX slashes transport emissions to almost zero,” notes a local researcher. And when the spent magnesium returns to Sarawak, it’s recharged and reused, closing the loop on a truly circular system. Plus, rural communities along the Baram and Bakun dams stand to benefit from improved grid stability and new electrification projects.

Of course, challenges remain. MHX units and electrolyser expansions carry hefty price tags, global hydrogen prices can swing wildly, and large electrolysis sites demand careful water management. SEDC Energy believes these hurdles are surmountable—especially if further international finance follows a successful pilot in Singapore.

With negotiations inching toward a final deal, all eyes are on that first container of solid green hydrogen. If it docks in Singapore as planned, Sarawak will have proved a bold concept: that even the densest energy commodities can travel in compact, manageable packets, opening the door to a truly sustainable energy corridor across Southeast Asia.