Hyundai Nexo Surge: 6,767 Contracts Signal a Hydrogen Mobility Game-Changer

Seoul’s Hydrogen Revolution Takes Off

Seoul has always been South Korea’s showpiece for next-gen transportation, and now hydrogen is stealing the spotlight. With cities everywhere racing to cut emissions, the all-new Hyundai Nexo—a second-generation FCEV (Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle) and true Zero-Emissions SUV—is reigniting excitement about clean driving. Generous subsidies, a beefed-up network of rapid-fill stations, and savvy public-private collaborations mean Seoul and its neighbors are staking their claim as global pioneers in South Korea Hydrogen Mobility.

Why the FCEV Comeback Feels Different

When Hyundai Motor Company rolled out the revamped Hyundai Nexo in June 2025, nobody saw the surge coming. In just three months, buyers snapped up an eye-popping 6,767 contracts—more than four times what the original model managed back in 2018. This isn’t a flash in the pan; it’s proof drivers are seriously fired up about hydrogen again. July alone saw 1,001 units sold, hitting that 1,000 mark for the first time since November 2022.

Under the Hood: Power and Perks

As a modern FCEV, the updated Nexo isn’t just easy on the eyes—it backs it up where it counts. Its 150 kW front electric motor and three high-pressure hydrogen tanks give you a real-world range of up to 720 km on a single fill and blast from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.8 seconds. Better yet, topping up takes only about five minutes—almost the same as a gas car. Inside, you’ll find a sweeping curved display and digital side mirrors, delivering that premium touch drivers love in a high-end SUV.

Fueling a Broader Hydrogen Ecosystem

The buzz around the Nexo isn’t just about sales—it’s supercharging an entire hydrogen network. Thanks to the national hydrogen roadmap, subsidies are sweetening vehicle deals, over 100 fast-fill stations are popping up, and automakers, energy firms, and local governments are teaming up. Each time you swing by to top off your Nexo, you tap into a lineup of electrolyzer makers, storage experts, and green-hydrogen producers. Together, they’re driving costs down and bolstering hydrogen’s green credentials—so every kilometer counts toward our decarbonization goals.

Peeking Into a Hydrogen-Powered Tomorrow

After peaking at 10,164 units in 2022, first-gen Nexo sales dipped to 4,200 in 2023 and 2,700 in 2024. This fresh surge is more than just numbers—it speaks to South Korea’s drive to lead the world in hydrogen adoption and Hyundai’s commitment to alternative propulsion. Watching this momentum build gives us a real glimpse of what’s next in sustainable mobility—where hydrogen fuel cells stand shoulder-to-shoulder with battery electrics, handing drivers a genuine choice in the zero-emissions era.