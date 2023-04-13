NewHydrogen Inc. has made significant progress in the development of their green hydrogen generator prototype. A systematic acidic water splitting test was conducted to establish the benchmark performance of the generator prototype. The company’s benchmarking test confirmed that their prototype had a close match to the advertised performance of commercial catalysts typically used in commercially available electrolyzers, which shows the potential of NewHydrogen’s novel high-performance and low-cost catalyst technology.

NewHydrogen Inc. (OTC:NEWH) has announced that the baseline performance of their breakthrough green hydrogen generator prototype has completed its benchmarking phase and is currently available to evaluate NewHydrogen’s novel high-performance and low-cost catalyst technology.

NewHydrogen’s green hydrogen generator uses renewable energy and water to generate lost-cost green H2. The company needed to establish a benchmark performance of current commercial catalysts. To do this, they tested their generator prototype with a systematic acidic water splitting test, which was carried out using a five-layer membrane electrode assembly (MEA) stack that was embedded with commercial iridium and platinum-based catalysts.

The benchmarking test conducted by the company confirmed their prototype’s performance was a close match to the advertised performance associated with commercial catalysts that are typically used in commercially available electrolyzers.

“We are very pleased with the results of the recent benchmark testing at UCLA,” said CEO of NewHydrogen Dr. David Lee, in a recent press release announcing the company’s progress.

According to NewHydrogen, this next phase in performance evaluation includes:

Activity transition into electrolytic cell

Evaluation of long-term stability

Rate of hydrogen production

Specific energy consumption

Estimated overall costs of their new catalysts

“We look forward to the completion of the next test phase which will fully demonstrate the performance of our durable catalysts using this prototype set up,” said Lee.

NewHydogen believes that their most recent accomplishment with their prototype is a significant step toward achieving their goal of developing a novel green hydrogen generator.

“We believe that our technology will help accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen, providing a clean energy alternative to power a wide range of applications,” Lee added.

Going forward, the green hydrogen generator prototype will keep serving as a platform for incorporating extra next generation component innovations to be developed by NewHydrogen.

