First demonstration of low-cost green hydrogen tech launched by Advanced Ionics

Advanced Ionics has announced its Early Access Program, sponsored by the Repsol Foundation. This program will be a paid pilot study. Their low-cost green hydrogen production processes are powered by the Symbion electrolyzer technology, which uses process waste heat and is up to 50% more efficient than other technologies. Through the Early Access Program, Advanced Ionics hopes to provide customers with confidence in the potential of its technology. The program is part of an effort from the foundation to support entrepreneurships spearheading industrial decarbonization tech.

The purpose of the Early Access Program is for advanced technology demonstrations with potential future Advanced Ionics customers. These demonstrations are made possible the Entrepreneurs Fund of the Repsol Foundation. The goal of the foundation is to support entrepreneurships spearheading industrial decarbonization tech. In the case of Advanced Ionics, Repsol is supporting the company’s innovative low-cost green hydrogen production processes.

With a mission of accelerating decarbonization, Milwaukee-based Advanced Ionics has developed its symbion electrolyzer technology. This tech uses low-cost clean power and onsite process waste heat from industrial sites to allow for the production of green hydrogen for less than $1 per kg.

The reason it’s possible for Advance Ionics to produce low-cost green hydrogen at such a low price is due to harnessing process waste heat. By doing so, the company uses up to 50% less electricity per kg of hydrogen produced compared to other technologies.

The Early Access Program is expected to provide customers with confidence in the low-cost green hydrogen technology’s potential.

In addition to providing customers with confidence in the technology’s potential for their specific industrial use cases, offering early access and collaboration with its future customers will speed up Advanced Ionics’ path to commercial sales.

“We’ve seen extraordinary inbound interest and demand for our electrolyzer technology,” said Chad Mason, CEO of Advanced Ionics in a recent press release. “Our Early Access Program allows us to harness that demand and work with the most innovative potential future customers to accelerate deployment.”

“The advancements we’ve made reduce electricity cost by 20 – 50% using as little as 30 – 40 kWh/kg at the stack,” explained Mason, who added that the company looks forward to bringing its ground-breaking achievement to industry as soon as possible.

Who will benefit from this program

Those who take part in Advanced Ionics’ Early Access Program technology demonsrations, enables the Repsol Foundation to support low-cost green hydrogen technology validation and scaling, which, in turn, lays the groundwork for early testers of Advanced Ionics’ full-scale electrolyzers.

Commenting on the implications of the demonstration, Homayoun Bagheri, the project’s engagement manager at the Entrepreneurs Fund of the Repsol Foundation, said that the foundation is “pleased to be the first partner in Advanced Ionics’ pilot program.” Bagheir added that it allows for new ground in green H2 production and possible avenues to a net zero industrial future to be explored.

The launch of the Early Access Program promotes green material and chemicals to help meet the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.