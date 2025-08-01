Green Hydrogen in Cold Climates: Jyväskylä and Asahi Kasei Launch Nordic Clean Energy Milestone

Green Hydrogen in Cold Climates: Jyväskylä and Asahi Kasei Launch Nordic Clean Energy Milestone

August 1, 2025 0 By Angela Linders

Asahi Kasei is bringing its clean energy know-how to Finland with a big move: it’s supplying a 1 MW-class Aqualyzer™-C3 alkaline-water electrolyzer to the Central Finland Mobility Foundation (Cefmof). The system is scheduled to go online in early 2026 in Jyväskylä, where it’ll help power the country’s very first public hydrogen refueling station. The goal? Cut down on emissions from heavy-duty vehicles and public transportation—and take a solid step toward sustainable transport.

Local Partnership, Global Vision

This isn’t just some standalone pilot project. It’s the product of a strong partnership between Cefmof, the City of Jyväskylä, the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team, and the Toyota Mobility Foundation. Together, they’re pushing the limits of what’s possible with green hydrogen. The electrolyzer itself draws on renewable electricity and chops water into clean hydrogen and oxygen—thanks to Asahi Kasei’s deep bench of industrial expertise.

Braving the Nordic Cold

What really sets this project apart? It’ll be the first real-world hydrogen mobility deployment in harsh Nordic climates. That’s not just a test of equipment, but a serious proof of concept. The system is modular and designed to scale, making it more than a one-off—it’s a starting point for a larger network of hydrogen refueling stations that could pop up throughout Finland in the coming years.

A Step Toward a Cleaner Future

This project hits on all the right notes: homegrown energy solutions, international cooperation, and zero emissions. It fully aligns with both Finland’s clean energy roadmap and broader EU sustainability targets. For a nation eyeing a greener future, this isn’t just a technological upgrade—it’s a bold leap toward turning green hydrogen into a backbone of the country’s sustainable transport system.

Spread the love
CategoryShort Hydrogen news

About The Author

I’ve been fortunate enough to have been a writer for Hydrogen News for over 15 years, and I still enjoy every moment of it. The subject matter is something that I’m extremely passionate about, and I believe that passion comes through in my writing. When I was younger, I used to play tennis quite a bit. Nowadays, however, I’ve set my sights on a new sport called pickleball. It’s a bit of a craze at the moment, but I’m absolutely hooked. Whenever I’m not writing articles or doing research, you can often find me on the pickleball court. It’s a great way to stay active, and I always have a blast playing with my friends. I’m always striving to improve my writing and stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the industry. I believe that writing is a journey of constant improvement, and I’m excited to see where that journey will take me next. Whether I’m writing about hydrogen news or the latest pickleball trends, I always aim to bring my unique perspective to the table and create content that engages and entertains my readers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.