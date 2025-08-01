Green Hydrogen in Cold Climates: Jyväskylä and Asahi Kasei Launch Nordic Clean Energy Milestone

Asahi Kasei is bringing its clean energy know-how to Finland with a big move: it’s supplying a 1 MW-class Aqualyzer™-C3 alkaline-water electrolyzer to the Central Finland Mobility Foundation (Cefmof). The system is scheduled to go online in early 2026 in Jyväskylä, where it’ll help power the country’s very first public hydrogen refueling station. The goal? Cut down on emissions from heavy-duty vehicles and public transportation—and take a solid step toward sustainable transport.

Local Partnership, Global Vision

This isn’t just some standalone pilot project. It’s the product of a strong partnership between Cefmof, the City of Jyväskylä, the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team, and the Toyota Mobility Foundation. Together, they’re pushing the limits of what’s possible with green hydrogen. The electrolyzer itself draws on renewable electricity and chops water into clean hydrogen and oxygen—thanks to Asahi Kasei’s deep bench of industrial expertise.

Braving the Nordic Cold

What really sets this project apart? It’ll be the first real-world hydrogen mobility deployment in harsh Nordic climates. That’s not just a test of equipment, but a serious proof of concept. The system is modular and designed to scale, making it more than a one-off—it’s a starting point for a larger network of hydrogen refueling stations that could pop up throughout Finland in the coming years.

A Step Toward a Cleaner Future

This project hits on all the right notes: homegrown energy solutions, international cooperation, and zero emissions. It fully aligns with both Finland’s clean energy roadmap and broader EU sustainability targets. For a nation eyeing a greener future, this isn’t just a technological upgrade—it’s a bold leap toward turning green hydrogen into a backbone of the country’s sustainable transport system.