INEOS Inovyn’s green hydrogen achievement is a first in Europe

The company has received a new ISCC certification.

INEOS Inovyn, Europe’s largest operator of electrolysis technology, has become the first green hydrogen ISCC PLUS fully certified producer in the continent.

The company is the first in Europe to have its required greenhouse gas data fully audited.

INEOS Inovyn currently produces 60, 000 tpy of low-carbon hydrogen across multiple sites. The new ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon) certification, reflects the company’s dedication to lowering carbon emissions.

From June 2023, green hydrogen production at INEOS Inovyn’s Antwerp site is certified under ISCC PLUS. According to a recent company news release announcing the achievement, ISCC PLUS is a “global voluntary certification program for bio-based, circular and renewable raw materials across all markets”.

In essence, this new certification makes INEOS Inovyn the first certified company in Europe to have its required GHG (greenhouse gas) data fully audited. The benefit of the certificate is that it provides added value to customers as it allows them to trace sustainable materials along supply chains.

Therefore, in addition to lowering their Scope 3 emissions, customers who use the company’s green hydrogen are now able to develop sustainable downstream products which benefit from the ISCC Plus certification.

INEOS Inovyn uses wind energy to produce green hydrogen at its Antwerp site.

At the site, the green hydrogen is generated via chlor-alkali electrolysis, while electricity generated by wind turbines off Belgium’s North Coast is used in the process to produce the renewable hydrogen.

“We use renewable electricity from existing and local Power Purchase Agreements to produce renewable hydrogen,” explained Wouter Bleukx, Business Director Hydrogen, INEOS Inovyn.

“I’m proud that our hydrogen is now labelled renewable-energy-derived material and hope this drives the market towards greater sustainability.”

Chlor-alkali hydrogen production is “vital” to Europe’s H2 market.

“Hydrogen produced from the chlor-alkali industry is vital as the European hydrogen market grows, this ISCC PLUS certification means there is only one product on the market today with robust and transparent sustainability credentials,” explained Bleukx.

Chlor-alkali electrolysis is the electrolysis of brine producing chlorine, sodium hypo-chlorite, caustic soda/potash and hydrogen.

Bleukx added that the new certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to “providing industry leadership and strengthening Europe’s renewable hydrogen production. It allows our customers to calculate their own product footprints, enabling them to market lower carbon products.”

