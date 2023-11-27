Lhyfe has big green hydrogen plans for Spain

A big grant breathes life into Lhyfe’s newest H2 project.

Plans for a 15-megawatt green hydrogen plant in Spain is in the works, after French green H2 producer Lhyfe (EPA: LHYFE) announced receiving a grant of up to €14 million ($15.2 million).

The grant will be used to fund significant parts of the project.

Lhyfe’s green hydrogen project is one of 14 projects (out of 81 projects submitted) that were chosen across Spain in 2023 to receive a grant under the EUR-150-million H2 Pioneros program of the local government. This grant makes up about half of the total approximate investment in Lhyfe’s project.

The grant money will be used by Lhyfe to fund the design, supply of equipment and construction work for the project.

“We are very happy to have been awarded this grant, which we see as a clear reward of our efforts and as the recognition of our expertise in the production and delivery of green hydrogen to multiples customers over the last two years,” commented Taia Kronborg, Chief Business Officer at Lhyfe in a news release announcing the grant.

Lhyfe’s first green hydrogen plant in Spain.

Lhyfe currently has projects in 11 countries, a pipeline of more than 10 gigawatts in Europe, and seven sites under construction in Europe. However, this plant, which will be located in an industrial area in Vallmoll, Tarragona, is the company’s first green hydrogen production site in Spain.

The planned facility is expected to generate up to 5 tons of green hydrogen daily for local industrial customers, with potential clients including companies active in industrial sectors, including the chemical industry, that seek to replace fossil fuels with renewable hydrogen. This doesn’t only include replacing fossil fuels in production processes, but also transportation, including transport and logistics companies interested in replacing diesel-powered trucks and forklifts with hydrogen vehicles.

“This project will make a significant contribution towards providing competitive green hydrogen for many industrial and transport companies in the province of Tarragona. It will support our objective to increase the penetration of green hydrogen throughout Spain in other similar industrial processes,” Kronborg said.

Not yet set in stone.

Whether or not the project will be implemented depends on whether the company will be granted operating authorizations and construction permits as well as on financial investment decisions.

That said, if all goes according to plan, the goal is to produce the first kilos of green hydrogen in 2026.

