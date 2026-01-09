Green Hydrogen: LONGi Hydrogen Delivers 5 MW Electrolyser System to Europe

Europe’s in the midst of a major energy shake-up. Thanks to the EU Green Deal and REPowerEU initiatives, the bloc is dead set on cranking up its green hydrogen production. The goals? Decarbonize the toughest sectors, curb fossil fuel imports, and shore up energy security. From the steel mills of the Ruhr Valley to fertilizer plants in Italy’s Po Valley—where carbon-heavy processes still rule—hydrogen is stepping into the spotlight as a go-to feedstock for steelmaking, fertilizer manufacturing and long-haul transport. Even with plans to install tens of gigawatts of electrolysis capacity by 2030, most gear so far comes from Europe and North America. That just changed on 8 January 2026, when LONGi Hydrogen—the hydrogen equipment arm of China’s solar specialist LONGi—delivered its first 5 MW pressurised alkaline water electrolysis system to an undisclosed European customer.

with minimal civil works. LONGi’s engineers say they’ve fine-tuned grid connections, safety interlocks and control software to tick all of Europe’s toughest certification boxes. While the official commissioning is still pending, the delivery itself shows that large Chinese OEMs can meet Europe’s exacting technical and regulatory standards—something that could help ease persistent supply bottlenecks in an increasingly competitive market.

Pressurised Alkaline Electrolysis: A Quick Rundown

At the core of this 5 MW system are multiple electrolysis stacks using a potassium hydroxide electrolyte to split water into hydrogen and oxygen—under pressure, no less. By producing hydrogen at up to 30 bar, the design slashes (or even eliminates) the need for an external compressor, cutting both capital and operational costs. Balance-of-plant modules handle feed-water treatment, gas–liquid separation and purification, while agile power electronics let the unit follow variable renewable inputs without sacrificing efficiency. All told, it’s a turnkey piece of hydrogen infrastructure built for everything from industrial decarbonization to refuelling hubs or grid-scale energy storage.

From China’s Kubuqi to Europe

Europe may feel like new territory, but LONGi Hydrogen isn’t exactly the new kid on the block. Back in China, it delivered 16 sets of 1,000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolysers to Sinopec’s Kubuqi project—the world’s first green hydrogen refinery feedstock plant, churning out 10,000 tonnes per year since July 2023. In 2023, it also shipped four 1,000 Nm³/h medium-pressure units to ACWA Power’s 20 MW green ammonia pilot in Uzbekistan, a project partly backed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and targeting 3,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually. By stitching together deployments at home, in Central Asia and now Europe, LONGi is methodically building a global track record.

Europe’s Electrolyser Market Just Got a New Player

Sure, a single 5 MW unit might look like a drop in the ocean next to Europe’s multi-gigawatt ambitions. But here’s the catch: lead times for electrolyser skids can stretch past a year, and components like membranes and power electronics aren’t exactly off-the-shelf. Letting a Chinese OEM into the mix could inject fresh capacity and speed things up—just as Brussels fine-tunes local content rules for upcoming tenders. More suppliers typically mean sharper pricing, revamped maintenance packages and tailored solutions—whether you’re decarbonizing a heavy-industry hub or powering an off-grid island.

Eyes on the Rollout

We still don’t know where this 5 MW system will first fire up or which company gets that inaugural sip of green hydrogen. The customer’s identity and the end-use case remain under wraps. What’s next to watch is the commissioning phase: how fast the electrolyser ramps to full power, how well it handles grid swings and what uptime it records in those make-or-break early months. A smooth launch could open doors for LONGi in Germany’s industrial heartlands, Spain’s budding hydrogen valleys or any EU port hub eyeing cleaner bunker fuels.

Looking Ahead: A More Diverse Supply Chain

Hitting the target of tens of gigawatts of electrolyser capacity by 2030 hinges on a healthy, resilient supply chain. That means balancing industrial policy—backing homegrown manufacturing—with openness to global partnerships. If LONGi’s first European system proves its mettle, you’ll start seeing their name alongside established Western rivals. And for project developers, having more options makes it easier to lock in equipment, financing and timelines—keeping Europe’s sustainable energy and industrial decarbonization goals firmly on track.

About the Company

LONGi Hydrogen is the hydrogen equipment subsidiary of LONGi, a global leader in crystalline-silicon solar technology. Spun out to ride the wave of green hydrogen demand, the firm specialises in designing and manufacturing alkaline water electrolysers for large-scale decarbonization projects. With flagship clients like Sinopec, ACWA Power and now its first European installation, LONGi Hydrogen is staking its claim as a genuinely international electrolyser OEM.