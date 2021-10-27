“Green hydrogen”, which utilizes renewable energy and electrolyzer to produce hydrogen, eliminates carbon emissions from the source and makes hydrogen the truly clean energy.

It is becoming the focus of the industry as an emerging field to achieve climate goals. “Green hydrogen” has several advantages over traditional hydrogen production methods:

The raw materials are “green”, whether it is water or other renewable energy used to generate electricity, are environmentally friendly, and the electrolysis of water to produce hydrogen will only generate hydrogen and oxygen, not greenhouse emission to cause environmental pollution;

“Green hydrogen” can solve the problem of redundancy and intermittent renewable

The feedstock water used for hydrogen production is one of the most readily available resources in real life, so there is no need to consider the amount of feedstock. People in the industry generally believe that hydrogen as an important industrial feedstock and clean fuel will form a competitive pattern of the coming decades. and we have already seen the demand for green hydrogen is rapidly growing

At present, the emergence of Angstrom’s 2.5MW Containerized single-stack Hydrogen Production System has contributed to the popularization of “green hydrogen”. This system adopts advanced water electrolysis hydrogen production patented technology, the total footprint only occupies 2 of 40ft containers (1 40ft and 2 20ft). and the system can be modularized to 10MW/100MW or larger module scales.

2.5MW Containerized Hydrogen Production System Specifications Type Alkaline Electrolyzer Model VERDE-500-1.6 Hydrogen Capacity Nm3/h 500 Oxygen Capacity Nm3/h 250 Purity % 99.7 (99.999% after purification) DI Water Consumption L/h 500 Max Output Pressure MPa 1.6 Power Range 0-120% DC Power Consumption 3.9-4.5 kWh/1 Nm3 *~20% less than traditional H2 Plant Commission Time for the System 2 -3 weeks * 80% less than traditional H2 Plant Environment -40-60DegC, outdoor installation * only indoor installation for traditional H2 Plant (5-35DegC)

The successful development and production of the system is the result of the combination of the US leading both the technological progress and industrial development trend; it is also a breakthrough in promoting the development of the global hydrogen energy industry.

