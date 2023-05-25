The American-based hydrogen company will deliver 5MW containerized electrolyzer modules.

What makes the three deals that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) has landed particularly unique is that the 5MW containerized elecotroyzer modules the company will supply are for green hydrogen projects in hard to decarbonize industries.

Plug has deals with Ardagh Glass Limmared AB, APEX Group, and Hydro Havrand.

Plug’s electorlyzers are for the first-ever use of industrial-scale green hydrogen in glass manufacturing, steel manufacturing and aluminum recycling processes.

Sweden-based Ardagh Glass Limmared AB, a glass packing producer, will produce 2.1 metric tons per day (TPD) of green H2 by the end of 2023. This will replace a portion of the natural gas the plant uses and lower its overall carbon emissions. To generate clean hydrogen from Plug’s electrolyzer, Ardagh will use hydroelectric power.

APEX Group, an integrator with expertise in strong project execution in steel manufacturing, will demonstrate the feasibility of generating green steel. Two electrolyzer modules from Plug with a capacity to produce 4.2 metric TPD of green H2 will be delivered to SWB, Berman, Germany’s public utility company, by the end of 2023.

Hydro Havrand, a business unit of aluminum powerhouse Norsk Hydrogen ASA, will build a closed-loop circular economy for its aluminum recycling plant in Hoyanger, Norway. Plug’s elecgtrolyzer moduel will be employed by Hydro by June 2024, and will displace natural gas use in the plant’s burner with 2.1 metric TPD of green hydrogen.

Plug’s electrolyzers are ideal for reducing costs and implementation complexity for green hydrogen projects.

The leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green H2 economy, Plug Power is the only company that can currently offer 5MW (megawatt) containerized PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolyzers.

The company’s electrolyzers are designed as a standardized turnkey system. They have a production capacity of over two tons per day, allowing for a decrease in site construction costs and reducing the complexity of implementation.

“We were bold enough to design and build the industry’s first 5MW electrolyzer module, and customers are now clambering for its holistic, compact, easy-to-install features,” said Plug CEO Andy Marsh.

Plug’s electrolyzers will help to decarbonize European industries.

The European Union’s objective is to generate 10 million metric tons of green H2 annually by 2030, to decarbonize European industries as well as the mobility sector. The deployment of Plug Power’s electrolyzers will contribute to this decarbonization plan.

“Plug is breaking new ground with this series of industry firsts that validate our vision to scale the green hydrogen economy,” said Marsh.

