Wilo develops H2Powerplant for unique green hydrogen transition

Wilo develops H2Powerplant for unique green hydrogen transitionJuly 21, 2023
This move arrives at a time in which only 1 percent of current H2 production is carbon emission free.
Wilo is moving forward in a strategy to ensure that it keeps on top of the clean energy wave pushing toward the use of green hydrogen as the world decarbonizes. It is doing so with a unique operating plant to harness H2 with its H2Powerplant.
The company is calling the strategy a world-first in a live production environment.
Wilo’s world’s first to market H2Powerplant is intended as a green hydrogen solution that proves the concept of decentralized power generation and energy independence. The plant is already operational at the company’s Wilopark headquarters in Dortmund, Germany. It represents a new angle for renewable H2 production.
This could prove to be a meaningful strategy as IRENA currently estimates that only 1 percent of the current H2 production worldwide is greenhouse gas emission free.
Now that Wilo’s concept has been proven through operation, the company intends to roll it out across all its locations while also making it available to the market in a modular format to meet a range of energy demands. It will be available for purchase in four different sizes. These will meet the energy needs equivalent to three, five, or twenty households.
The green hydrogen system uses renewable electricity to power electrolysis to produce the H2.
The renewable energy will be sourced from solar, wind and/or hydropower. The H2 produced can then be used in a fuel cell in order to convert the H2 into electrical energy.
The only emissions produced are heat and water vapor, meaning that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide are avoided. Moreover, the waste heat can also be used within an interconnected system, providing heating, or it can be stored or converted into cooling on site.
A solution that can retrofit applications
The energy system can also be used in conjunction with new or existing combined heat and power (CHP) systems to provide additional support if they were designed to function with a blended hydrogen gas. As a result this green hydrogen solution can also be applied to retrofit applications, according to the company.
