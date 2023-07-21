Wilo develops H2Powerplant for unique green hydrogen transition

This move arrives at a time in which only 1 percent of current H2 production is carbon emission free.

Wilo is moving forward in a strategy to ensure that it keeps on top of the clean energy wave pushing toward the use of green hydrogen as the world decarbonizes. It is doing so with a unique operating plant to harness H2 with its H2Powerplant.

The company is calling the strategy a world-first in a live production environment.

Wilo’s world’s first to market H2Powerplant is intended as a green hydrogen solution that proves the concept of decentralized power generation and energy independence. The plant is already operational at the company’s Wilopark headquarters in Dortmund, Germany. It represents a new angle for renewable H2 production.

This could prove to be a meaningful strategy as IRENA currently estimates that only 1 percent of the current H2 production worldwide is greenhouse gas emission free.

Now that Wilo’s concept has been proven through operation, the company intends to roll it out across all its locations while also making it available to the market in a modular format to meet a range of energy demands. It will be available for purchase in four different sizes. These will meet the energy needs equivalent to three, five, or twenty households.

The green hydrogen system uses renewable electricity to power electrolysis to produce the H2.

The renewable energy will be sourced from solar, wind and/or hydropower. The H2 produced can then be used in a fuel cell in order to convert the H2 into electrical energy.

The only emissions produced are heat and water vapor, meaning that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide are avoided. Moreover, the waste heat can also be used within an interconnected system, providing heating, or it can be stored or converted into cooling on site.

A solution that can retrofit applications

The energy system can also be used in conjunction with new or existing combined heat and power (CHP) systems to provide additional support if they were designed to function with a blended hydrogen gas. As a result this green hydrogen solution can also be applied to retrofit applications, according to the company.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.