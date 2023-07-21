Innovative fuel cells to power homes in West Virginia

WATT Fuel Cell has partnered with Hope Gas to bring clean, reliable power to residential homes.

WATT Fuel Cell recently announced that it will be supplying 500 residential Imperium® Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) to West Virginia-based natural gas utility Hope Gas, to provide clean power to Hope Gas customers in the state.

The SOFCs will provide quiet electrical power that is free of pollution.

The Imperium® SOFCs have been sized to provide an average home with electrical power that is quiet and pollution-free. WATT’s fuel cells will be powered by natural gas and will run “in parallel” with the commercial power grid.

CEO and founder of WATT, Caine Finnerty, explained in a recent news release from the company that running “in parallel” with the electrical grid means if home power demand increases beyond the fuel cell’s 1.5 kilowatt (kW) capacity, the additional power needed to meet the power demand will come from the electrical grid. If the grid is down, the fuel cell’s power capacity will stay secure, ensuring the customer is never without power due to grid interruption.

According to WATT, the technology it uses for its fuel cells is simple in design. They were made to be reliable and highly efficient, with fuel and air directly converted to electric power through an electrochemical process. The Imperium® SOFCs do not rely solely on pure hydrogen for fuel. Instead, they produce electric power by drawing hydrogen molecules from natural gas that is readily available. As such, the power generation process needs no combustion and is nearly free of emissions.

In terms of emissions, Finnerty notes that the power generated by the fuel cell is, unit for unit, at minimum 50% cleaner than power from the grid. “WATT’s completely catalytic system eliminates NOx and SOx, hydrocarbon slip, and particulates,” the CEO said.

The fuel cells can help West Virginia with its power reliability problems.

West Virginia has one of the least reliable electric services in the country, with outages reportedly occurring at four or five times the national average. The state’s distribution grid is the main source of these problems. Rural and mountainous regions experience the greatest reliability problems, due to dense forests damaging vulnerable power lines and making it difficult for maintenance crews to access the areas.

“Our partnership with Hope Gas is bringing a resilient, cleaner power generation technology to West Virginia homeowners,” said Finnerty.

Sufficient on-site power.

WATT’s fuel cells will be offered to Hope Gas residential customers. The utility currently serves over 112,000 customers in 35 West Virginia counties. The new 1.5 kW fuel cells will be installed by Hope Gas and are designed to continuously operate in a customer’s home. As a typical home consumes approximately 1.2 kW of power a day on average, the on-site power generated by SOFCs should be sufficient for most needs.

Those who have the fuel cell power units installed will immediately have energy security in the event grid problems or storms disrupt power. Wide adoption of the technology is also expected to help the state transition away from coal power.

