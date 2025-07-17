Green Hydrogen Powers World’s First Zero-Emission Optical Fiber Facility in India

On July 17, 2025, Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) and Hygenco Green Energies made history in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar by launching Maharashtra’s first green hydrogen facility. But this isn’t just a first for the state—it’s also the world’s first time that 100% green hydrogen is being used in optical fiber production. And yes, it’s all powered by renewable energy through electrolysis, helping STL cut its carbon emissions by a full 30% and moving closer to its bold net-zero by 2030 goal.

Clean power meets cutting-edge tech

Hygenco isn’t just a partner—they’re taking the reins on this project. They’ll own and run the plant under a long-term 20-year offtake agreement, ensuring a steady supply of clean hydrogen and oxygen to STL. The facility is outfitted with smart Industry 4.0 energy management systems, optimizing every bit of power and process. It’s also a key part of Hygenco’s $2.5 billion strategy to roll out 10 GW of green hydrogen assets by the end of the decade.

A bold step in industrial decarbonization

This groundbreaking project isn’t just a big win for STL or Hygenco—it’s a huge leap forward for India’s green manufacturing ambitions. It helps meet upcoming emissions regulations and, maybe more importantly, sets the stage for how industrial decarbonization can go mainstream. It’s the kind of model other industries around the world can look to as they shift toward sustainable energy and cleaner ways to power progress.