Scale Green Energy Secures €8M to Deploy Six Hydrogen Refueling Stations Across Spain

Scale Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of Enagás, just locked in more than €8 million in funding from the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA). What’s the plan? To roll out six hydrogen refueling stations across key routes in Spain, including both the Atlantic and Mediterranean corridors. These stations won’t just pop up anywhere—they’re placed right along the EU’s Trans-European Transport Network, helping to shape the road map of a cleaner transport future in Europe.

Pushing for Zero-Emission Mobility Across Spain

This project is about a lot more than just building stations—it’s part of a much bigger push. The EU is doubling down on zero-emission transportation, and this kind of hydrogen infrastructure is front and center. The stations will supply fuel made through electrolysis, using 100% renewable energy to produce green hydrogen. That means cars, trucks, and other heavy-duty vehicles will have easy access to clean fuel while on the move.

Backing Spain’s Hydrogen Future

For Enagás, this fits perfectly into their bigger vision. They’ve got eyes on a bold investment—around €3.125 billion—to develop hydrogen infrastructure across the country by 2030. It’s all part of a broader strategy to cut down on transport emissions, make it easier for businesses and drivers to switch to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and position Spain as a major player in Europe’s transition to sustainable energy.