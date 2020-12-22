Share this...

Green Hydrogen Systems (GHS), a leading supplier of scalable pressurized-alkaline electrolysis solutions, has signed a framework agreement with French green hydrogen producer Lhyfe.

The agreement covers the supply of electrolysers to be used in Lhyfe facilities throughout Europe. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Nantes, Lhyfe produces and sells green hydrogen to municipalities, industrial facilities and refueling stations.

The first project to be completed under the framework agreement with Lhyfe is delivery of a GHS HyProvide™ A-90 electrolyser to Lhyfe’s R&D center and pilot plant in Bouin, France.

The Bouin facility consists of an electrolysis setup directly connected to wind farms. The plant will produce 300 to 1000 kg of hydrogen per day, which will be delivered locally for mobility and industrial use.

The GHS HyProvide™ electrolyser, already in use at facilities in Sweden and Denmark, will convert wind energy from the facility’s turbines into emissions-free green hydrogen.

Lhyfe CEO Matthieu Guesné says: “We always strive to provide the best solution possible for any given site. For our facility at Bouin, Green Hydrogen Systems HyProvide™ A-90 was the best tool for this project. We look forward to working with GHS in Bouin and at other sites in the months and years ahead.”

Green Hydrogen Systems CEO Sebastian Koks Andreassen says: “Lhyfe is a true leader in Europe’s new hydrogen economy and the coming green transition. We share their vision of a hydrogen powered green future, and we look forward to working with them in Bouin and at sites across Europe.”

For more information, please contact:

Søren Petersen CCO Green Hydrogen Systems, [email protected], +45 2323 6678

Platinvej 29B – DK-6000 Kolding – Tel: +45 7550 3500 – Email: [email protected] – www.greenhydrogen.dk

About Green Hydrogen Systems

Founded in 2007, Green Hydrogen Systems is the world’s first company to have commercialized a platform for producing green hydrogen at cost parity with brown, grey and blue. We combine ultra efficient, standardized, and modular electrolysis technology with an on-site production approach to bring affordable fossil-free hydrogen to our customers. With several commercial installations already operating in Northern Europe, we are aggressively scaling our operations, backed by growing revenue and a major investment from Nordic Alpha Partners. Please see more at www.greenhydrogen.dk

About Lhyfe

Created in 2017, Lhyfe is a producer and supplier of 100% green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its modular and scalable production units finally allow access to green hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model with environmental benefit. Lhyfe has 25 employees and is a member of Hydrogen Europe. Lhyfe raised 8 million euros end of 2019 and laid the foundation stone of its first industrial site for the production of green hydrogen in 2020. Please see more at www.lhyfe.com