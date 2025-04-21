Hexagon Purus Secures Hydrogen Storage Deal with Egypt’s MCV as Hydrogen Mobility Gains Ground

Hexagon Purus, the Norwegian specialist in hydrogen systems, just locked in its first deal with Egypt’s Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles (MCV), making a big move into North Africa’s growing hydrogen mobility scene.

Breaking Into Egypt with a Purpose

The partnership kicks off with Hexagon Purus supplying high-tech hydrogen storage systems for MCV’s new hydrogen-powered buses. They’re keeping the exact number of units under wraps for now, but the significance? Crystal clear. It marks Hexagon Purus’ first footprint in Egypt while helping MCV hit the gas on its shift toward sustainable transportation.

Why does this matter? Egypt isn’t just another stop on the map—it’s a country blessed with massive solar power potential and a prime location that makes it a natural candidate to become a major green hydrogen hub. The catch? The hydrogen infrastructure is still getting off the ground. But collaborations like this—where cutting-edge hydrogen tech is being plugged directly into real-life public transport—can be game-changers for the whole ecosystem.

What’s Under the Hood?

So what’s Hexagon Purus bringing to the table? Their bread and butter is Type 4 composite pressure vessels—super-lightweight, super-strong storage tanks that safely hold hydrogen at high pressure. Designed to go the distance, these tanks thrive in demanding conditions like daily use in heavy-duty city buses.

The buses themselves will run on hydrogen fuel cells.

MCV Looks Ahead

Egypt’s biggest name in bus and coach manufacturing, MCV, is clearly thinking long-term. Known for building vehicles for giants like Daimler and Volvo, the company’s already dipped into electric buses in recent years. Now, with hydrogen on the table, they’re leveling up again—positioning themselves as a serious player in both local and global sustainable transportation markets.

And the timing couldn’t be better. Egyptian cities are under mounting pressure to cut emissions, modernize transit systems, and tackle air pollution head-on. These new hydrogen buses could become the flagships of that environmental shift—whether serving Cairo commuters or being exported to regions eager for clean, efficient transport tech.

Part of Something Bigger

This isn’t just about Egypt and Norway. It’s another strong link in the fast-growing chain of international partnerships fueling a global hydrogen mobility network. Projects like this show the world that hydrogen fuel cells are more than hype—they work, and they’re ready for the real world.

For Hexagon Purus, it’s another win after securing major deals across Europe and North America. This latest order with MCV not only showcases the flexibility and reach of their technology, but also highlights the rising demand for hydrogen storage solutions in markets that are stepping into the spotlight.

So, What’s Next?

Egypt has already made it clear—it wants in on the green hydrogen game, not just for itself but as an exporter to Europe and beyond. But turning ambition into action takes more than sunny forecasts. It takes proof. Vehicles like these, running on clean hydrogen tech built by Hexagon Purus, could become powerful symbols of what’s possible—and nudge governments and investors toward fast-tracking hydrogen infrastructure and policy support.

Bottom line? In this corner of the world, hydrogen mobility is no longer just a concept. It’s hitting the streets, one bus at a time.