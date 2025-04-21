GenH2 and Bosch Unveil Zero-Loss Liquid Hydrogen Refueling Station in Texas

April 21, 2025 0 By Angela Linders

GenH2, a U.S.-based startup focused on advancing hydrogen infrastructure, has teamed up with German engineering powerhouse Bosch to roll out a brand-new zero-loss liquid hydrogen refueling station in Dallas, Texas. This collaboration marks a big step forward in making liquid hydrogen (LH2) more practical for everyday use—especially when it comes to fueling fuel cell electric vehicles.

Tackling Hydrogen Loss Head-On

One major hurdle with liquid hydrogen has always been boil-off—basically, the fuel evaporates before it even gets used. But this new station is built to change that story. Thanks to a combination of cutting-edge insulation, advanced pressure control, and smart precooling systems, the setup dramatically cuts down on fuel loss. The result? A more efficient refueling process that’s not just better for the bottom line, but also a smoother path to industrial decarbonization.

A Big Moment for the Zero-Emission Movement

This launch isn’t just a one-off. It represents a meaningful push toward scalable, next-gen zero-emission technology. By setting up shop in Dallas—a city with a long legacy in energy and a clear interest in greener, cleaner solutions—GenH2 and Bosch are signalling that they’re in this for the long haul. As part of a living pilot project, the data collected here will help shape how future hydrogen infrastructure is designed and how the broader liquid hydrogen supply chain evolves.

Bottom line? This station isn’t just fueling vehicles—it’s fueling the future of fuel cell technology.

