The HGDWS 165 ST Generator: A Game-Changer for Sustainable Power in the Film Industry

H2OnSet, a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, has launched the HGDWS 165 ST generator, a transformative product designed to meet the unique needs of the film industry. This hydrogen power service offers an eco-friendly alternative to conventional diesel generators, providing all the electricity required for location shoots without the environmental impact associated with carbon emissions.

Two years ago, H2OnSet proposed an innovative idea to Chris McGregor, President of Sommers Generator Systems. They envisioned a system that could supply film and TV production sets with hydrogen from local producers using specially designed over-the-road trailers. This vision served as the foundation for the development of the HGDWS 165 ST generator.

“We found H2OnSet’s proposition intriguing. It aligned with our commitment to sustainable power solutions and presented an opportunity to create a product specifically tailored for the film and TV industry,” McGregor said. “The goal was to meet their power requirements while significantly reducing the environmental impact.”

Quiet and Clean Hydrogen Generators: Greening Up Hollywood

The HGDWS 165 ST generator delivers a sustained AC power output of 165 kW, a standard requirement for North American film and TV productions. However, unlike traditional diesel generators that emit harmful greenhouse gases, this generator operates on hydrogen fuel cells, resulting in a zero-emission power solution.

Additionally, this generator marries the portability and easy maintenance of traditional diesel units with a quiet operation. This dual-purpose machine is not only ideal for film and TV sets due to reduced sound interference during production, but it also serves as both a dependable backup power source and a primary energy provider.

Hollywood Supporters

This development has received significant support from the climate tech accelerator, Third Derivative, and is part of the Clean Mobile Power Cohort. This initiative, launched by Netflix and The Walt Disney Company, aims to drive sustainability in mobile power generation.

Having met stringent performance criteria, H₂ OnSet joined a select group of startups chosen for the Initiative. “The Clean Mobile Power Initiative is a strong testament to the Film & TV industry’s commitment to climate action,” said David Hardy, a representative from H₂ OnSet. “We are thrilled to collaborate with industry leaders in commercializing sustainable systems – not just in this sector, but also in other industries that rely on mobile power generation.”

Key Pollution Facts and the Need for Sustainable Alternatives

Diesel generators, while widely used for power generation, have a significant environmental impact. The pollution and carbon emissions they produce are a cause of serious concern. Without a shift towards cleaner alternatives, the environmental footprint of these generators is set to increase with the projected growth in the market.

Key facts about diesel generator pollution include:

Diesel exhaust contains over 40 toxic air contaminants, including many known or suspected carcinogens such as benzene and arsenic according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Research from ScienceDirect reveals substantial air pollutant emissions from captive diesel generators. These could potentially be mitigated through the use of microgrid and solar energy.

An article from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) shows that diesel generators account for approximately 59% of an institution’s annual carbon footprint, equating to around 1460.20 tons of CO2 per year.

Despite diesel engines producing less carbon emissions compared to some other fuel types, they remain a significant environmental concern.

Diesel generators in South Coast and Bay Area communities alone have 12.2 GW of generation capacity and contribute heavily to overall emissions, according to a report from Business Wire.

The global portable diesel generator market size was $3.88 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $5.87 billion by 2026.

The U.S. Marine Corps relies on diesel generators for approximately 19% of all non-road equipment fuel, underscoring the urgency of more stringent emission standards.

Alternatives to diesel generators, such as those operating on hydrogen fuel cells, can reduce emissions by up to 90%, presenting a more sustainable solution for power generation

In conclusion, this groundbreaking generator is a beacon of innovative thought and technological progression, offering efficient and environmentally responsible alternatives. Despite the initial production cost of this hydrogen generator being nearly ten times that of a conventional diesel generator, it’s projected that this disparity will reduce over time. As we forge ahead with technological innovations and harness the power of economies of scale, costs are bound to decrease, making such sustainable solutions more common and affordable to a lot more industries.