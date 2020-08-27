Hy-Hybrid Energy Publishes Agenda for the First International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2020), Virtual

Hy-Hybrid Energy Publishes Agenda for the First International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2020), VirtualAugust 27, 2020
Hy-Hybrid Energy- UK based leading fuel cell services provider is pleased to publish the agenda for the First International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2020) which will be held virtually this year (due to COVID-19) on 3rd September, 2020, 08:50-17:45 hrs (BST). The event was originally planned as an on-site conference to be held at DoubleTree By Hilton Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland.
IHAC 2020 will focus on the use of hydrogen in aviation, the associated benefits, and emerging challenges. The event is an opportunity to connect with experts in the industry and an open invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the next wave of hydrogen in aviation.
The conference agenda is as follows (Time in BST):
08:50-08:55 Zoom Platform: Quick Intro for IHAC 2020 attendees
James Nicol, Technical Support, Hy-Hybrid Energy
08:55-09:00 Welcome message & opening remarks from the Organizer
Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy
09:00-09:20 Hydrogen Energy: at the Heart of the Energy Transition, both on Ground and in the Sky
Laurent Allidieres, H2 Technologies Director, Air Liquide advanced Hydrogen Energy World Business Line
09:20-09:40 Preparing for a hydrogen propelled aviation industry
Bart Biebuyck, Executive Director, Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU)
09:40-10:00 Getting ready for new things in the air – A Scandinavian perspective….
Fredrik Kampfe, Director, Swedish Aviation Industry Group
10:00-10:20 Preparing for a hydrogen future: a clean, green and more sustainable vision
Sergey Kiselev, Head of Europe, ZeroAvia
10:20-10:40 What is needed to safely fly on hydrogen in the future?
Roel van Benthem, Senior R&D Manager Energy Management/Thermal Control, NLR-Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre
10:40-11:10 Morning Break
11:10-11:30 Emission free electric flight with hydrogen- update on first hydrogen passenger aircraft Hy4
Josef Kallo, Coordinator- Energy System Integration, DLR
11:30-11:50 Why drones are the next best thing since the invention of aviation?
Marek Alliksoo, CEO, SKYCORP
11:50-12:10 Hydrogen (H2) Fuel Cell Powered Flying Wing Package: Drones and Air Taxis with PLASMA Flow Control and Bionic StingRAY Geometry – H2PLASMARAY
Berkant Göksel, Founder & CEO/CTO, Electrofluidsystems
12:10-12:30 Hydrogen aircraft and the future of aviation
Andres Sanders, Team Manager, AeroDelft
12:30-12:50 What does hydrogen offer the aviation industry?
Nikhil Sachdeva, Project Manager & Lead for Electrical Propulsion, Roland Berger
12:50-13:50 Lunch Break
13:50-14:10 Let’s hydrogenify transportation – so many opportunities, but where to start?
Mykhaylo Filipenko, Director for R&D at Rolls Royce Electric and Independent Consultant for Electric Mobility and Hydrogen Transition
14:10-14:30 Liquid Hydrogen: the Ultimate Sustainable Jet Fuel for a Zero Emission Aviation. Ongoing Work at Air Liquide for Flying a Representative Demonstrator Aboard a Manned Aircraft
Pierre Crespi, Director of Innovation, Air Liquide advanced Technologies
14:30-14:50 Dual use of hydrogen for airships of the next generation
Gennadiy Verba, President & CEO, Atlas LTA Advanced Technology, Ltd
14:50-15:10 Hydrogen for lift and propulsion of cargo airships
Barry Prentice, Founder, President & CEO, Buoyant Aircraft Systems International
15:10-15:30 Nearest term application of Hydrogen in Aviation – Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
Steve Csonka, Executive Director, Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI)
15:30-16:00 Afternoon Break
16:00-16:20 How to make the Morgann greener with H2 propulsion?
Bernard Rousset, COO, CALAMALO Aviation SAS
16:20-16:40 Electrical propulsion architecture based on Hydrogen Fuel Cells for future large capacity airship solutions
Thibaud Millotte, Leader of the “Zero-Emission” Plan for Airships, Flying Whales
16:40-17:00 Powertrains for the air transportation market: Hydrogen vs. Lithium – what’s better?
Alex Ivaneko, Founder & CEO, hypoint
17:00-17:20 H2 Clipper: The Practical Solution for the Hydrogen Economy
Rinaldo Brutoco, Founder, Chairman & CEO, H2 Clipper, Inc
17:20-17:40 Solid-State Electric Source for Powering Aircraft, With Major Flight Range Extension
John Read, CEO, Space Charge LLC
17:40-17:45 Closing remarks from the Organizer
Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy
End of IHAC 2020
About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:
Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, we are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology.
