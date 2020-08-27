Hy-Hybrid Energy Publishes Agenda for the First International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2020), Virtual

Share this...

Hy-Hybrid Energy- UK based leading fuel cell services provider is pleased to publish the agenda for the First International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2020) which will be held virtually this year (due to COVID-19) on 3rd September, 2020, 08:50-17:45 hrs (BST). The event was originally planned as an on-site conference to be held at DoubleTree By Hilton Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland.

IHAC 2020 will focus on the use of hydrogen in aviation, the associated benefits, and emerging challenges. The event is an opportunity to connect with experts in the industry and an open invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the next wave of hydrogen in aviation.

The conference registration will close on 30.08.2020, interested participants can register for the virtual IHAC 2020 at: https://www.ihydrogenaa.com/ihac2020

The conference agenda is as follows (Time in BST):

———————————————————————————

08:50-08:55 Zoom Platform: Quick Intro for IHAC 2020 attendees

James Nicol, Technical Support, Hy-Hybrid Energy

08:55-09:00 Welcome message & opening remarks from the Organizer

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy

09:00-09:20 Hydrogen Energy: at the Heart of the Energy Transition, both on Ground and in the Sky

Laurent Allidieres, H2 Technologies Director, Air Liquide advanced Hydrogen Energy World Business Line

09:20-09:40 Preparing for a hydrogen propelled aviation industry

Bart Biebuyck, Executive Director, Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU)

09:40-10:00 Getting ready for new things in the air – A Scandinavian perspective….

Fredrik Kampfe, Director, Swedish Aviation Industry Group

10:00-10:20 Preparing for a hydrogen future: a clean, green and more sustainable vision

Sergey Kiselev, Head of Europe, ZeroAvia

10:20-10:40 What is needed to safely fly on hydrogen in the future?

Roel van Benthem, Senior R&D Manager Energy Management/Thermal Control, NLR-Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre

———————————————

10:40-11:10 Morning Break

———————————————

11:10-11:30 Emission free electric flight with hydrogen- update on first hydrogen passenger aircraft Hy4

Josef Kallo, Coordinator- Energy System Integration, DLR

11:30-11:50 Why drones are the next best thing since the invention of aviation?

Marek Alliksoo, CEO, SKYCORP

11:50-12:10 Hydrogen (H2) Fuel Cell Powered Flying Wing Package: Drones and Air Taxis with PLASMA Flow Control and Bionic StingRAY Geometry – H2PLASMARAY

Berkant Göksel, Founder & CEO/CTO, Electrofluidsystems

12:10-12:30 Hydrogen aircraft and the future of aviation

Andres Sanders, Team Manager, AeroDelft

12:30-12:50 What does hydrogen offer the aviation industry?

Nikhil Sachdeva, Project Manager & Lead for Electrical Propulsion, Roland Berger

——————————————

12:50-13:50 Lunch Break

——————————————

13:50-14:10 Let’s hydrogenify transportation – so many opportunities, but where to start?

Mykhaylo Filipenko, Director for R&D at Rolls Royce Electric and Independent Consultant for Electric Mobility and Hydrogen Transition

14:10-14:30 Liquid Hydrogen: the Ultimate Sustainable Jet Fuel for a Zero Emission Aviation. Ongoing Work at Air Liquide for Flying a Representative Demonstrator Aboard a Manned Aircraft

Pierre Crespi, Director of Innovation, Air Liquide advanced Technologies

14:30-14:50 Dual use of hydrogen for airships of the next generation

Gennadiy Verba, President & CEO, Atlas LTA Advanced Technology, Ltd

14:50-15:10 Hydrogen for lift and propulsion of cargo airships

Barry Prentice, Founder, President & CEO, Buoyant Aircraft Systems International

15:10-15:30 Nearest term application of Hydrogen in Aviation – Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

Steve Csonka, Executive Director, Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI)

————————————————

15:30-16:00 Afternoon Break

————————————————

16:00-16:20 How to make the Morgann greener with H2 propulsion?

Bernard Rousset, COO, CALAMALO Aviation SAS

16:20-16:40 Electrical propulsion architecture based on Hydrogen Fuel Cells for future large capacity airship solutions

Thibaud Millotte, Leader of the “Zero-Emission” Plan for Airships, Flying Whales

16:40-17:00 Powertrains for the air transportation market: Hydrogen vs. Lithium – what’s better?

Alex Ivaneko, Founder & CEO, hypoint

17:00-17:20 H2 Clipper: The Practical Solution for the Hydrogen Economy

Rinaldo Brutoco, Founder, Chairman & CEO, H2 Clipper, Inc

17:20-17:40 Solid-State Electric Source for Powering Aircraft, With Major Flight Range Extension

John Read, CEO, Space Charge LLC

17:40-17:45 Closing remarks from the Organizer

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy

—————————–

End of IHAC 2020

—————————–

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, we are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology.

Visit: http://www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, [email protected]