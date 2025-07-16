Hydride-Based Liquids Offer a Game-Changer for Hydrogen Storage

Hydride-Based Liquids Offer a Game-Changer for Hydrogen Storage

July 16, 2025 0 By John Max

Researchers from EPFL in Switzerland and Kyoto University in Japan have come up with something that could seriously shake up the way we handle hydrogen storage—and it’s a first of its kind. They’ve developed what’s called a hydride-based deep eutectic solvent (DES), which is essentially a clear, liquid material that stays stable at room temperature and can hold an impressive 6.9% hydrogen by weight.

 

A new liquid breakthrough in hydrogen storage

Now, what’s really exciting here is that this DES isn’t just some lab curiosity. It’s made from a combo of ammonia borane and tetrabutylammonium borohydride, and it stays in a liquid, non-crystalline state—completely stable for weeks on end. When it’s gently heated to around 60°C (just slightly above the temperature of a hot summer day), it releases hydrogen cleanly, without needing giant tanks or freezing cold setups.

 

Better than the U.S. DOE’s 2025 hydrogen goals

Not only does this match, it actually goes beyond the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2025 targets for hydrogen storage. That’s no small feat—it means that this tech is already looking future-ready. If this gets commercial traction, we could wave goodbye to bulky, high-pressure cylinders and ultra-cold cryogenic systems currently used in hydrogen infrastructure. This could lead to a safer, more practical solution that makes moving and storing hydrogen a whole lot simpler.

 

Opening doors to sustainable energy applications

Down the line, this innovation could be a game-changer for fuel cell technology and the broader push toward sustainable energy. Imagine streamlined hydrogen integration into everything from fuel cell vehicles to industrial applications and future clean energy grids. Essentially, this discovery might just lay the groundwork for the next leap in green hydrogen adoption—bringing us closer to a cleaner, more efficient energy future.

 

Source: tech explore

Spread the love
CategoryShort Hydrogen news

About The Author

John Max is an experienced sound engineer with a bachelor’s degree from UCLA. With over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry, John has also worked as a machinist, producing parts for cameras. Apart from his professional achievements, John is passionate about classic cars, owning a dazzling 1976 Porsche 911. While he drives a Toyota Prius on a regular day, John is excited about getting his hands on his first hydrogen car soon. John has been an avid writer for Hydrogen Fuel News for 17 years, contributing to the team as they collectively investigate and learn about the growth and technology of hydrogen fuel. At Hydrogen Fuel News, John is part of a great team that shares a common goal of exploring and investigating the world of hydrogen fuel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.