Hydride-Based Liquids Offer a Game-Changer for Hydrogen Storage

Researchers from EPFL in Switzerland and Kyoto University in Japan have come up with something that could seriously shake up the way we handle hydrogen storage—and it’s a first of its kind. They’ve developed what’s called a hydride-based deep eutectic solvent (DES), which is essentially a clear, liquid material that stays stable at room temperature and can hold an impressive 6.9% hydrogen by weight.

A new liquid breakthrough in hydrogen storage

Now, what’s really exciting here is that this DES isn’t just some lab curiosity. It’s made from a combo of ammonia borane and tetrabutylammonium borohydride, and it stays in a liquid, non-crystalline state—completely stable for weeks on end. When it’s gently heated to around 60°C (just slightly above the temperature of a hot summer day), it releases hydrogen cleanly, without needing giant tanks or freezing cold setups.

Better than the U.S. DOE’s 2025 hydrogen goals

Not only does this match, it actually goes beyond the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2025 targets for hydrogen storage. That’s no small feat—it means that this tech is already looking future-ready. If this gets commercial traction, we could wave goodbye to bulky, high-pressure cylinders and ultra-cold cryogenic systems currently used in hydrogen infrastructure. This could lead to a safer, more practical solution that makes moving and storing hydrogen a whole lot simpler.

Opening doors to sustainable energy applications

Down the line, this innovation could be a game-changer for fuel cell technology and the broader push toward sustainable energy. Imagine streamlined hydrogen integration into everything from fuel cell vehicles to industrial applications and future clean energy grids. Essentially, this discovery might just lay the groundwork for the next leap in green hydrogen adoption—bringing us closer to a cleaner, more efficient energy future.

Source: tech explore