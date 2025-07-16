Energys Wins Approval for Victoria’s First B2B Green Hydrogen Production Plant

Energys Australia Pty Ltd securing planning approval for Victoria’s very first commercial-scale green hydrogen facility in Hastings. It’s a big deal — and a big step forward for the state’s clean energy push.

Green Hydrogen Arrives in Victoria: Launch Scheduled for Mid-2025

Mark your calendars: the facility is set to go live on July 15, 2025. The project is being led by Energys in partnership with Coregas Pty Ltd, with financial backing from the Victorian Government. At the heart of the operation will be a powerful 1 MW Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyser, running on excess renewable power from the grid. Once up and running, it’ll churn out up to 425 kilograms of green hydrogen each day.

So where does all that hydrogen go? It’ll be tapped for a wide range of uses — from industrial operations and hydrogen fuel cells used in transport (including heavy-duty trucks and marine vessels) to stationary power systems. Basically, all the spots begging for clean energy alternatives.

Coregas will take the reins on-site, handling everything from liquefying and compressing the hydrogen to getting it where it needs to go. Meanwhile, Energys will be putting it to work in its own hydrogen-powered systems.

Why Hastings? Right Place, Right Time

On the surface, Hastings might seem like a surprising choice. It’s a small coastal town on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula with just over 10,000 people. But it happens to sit right in the middle of a vital industrial and logistics corridor. It’s close to existing energy infrastructure, transport routes, and port facilities — all of which make it a natural home base for hydrogen production and distribution.

Add to that Victoria’s highly supportive policy landscape, and you’ve got the perfect combination of opportunity and timing for a green hydrogen hub.

Big Moves, Big Team: Industry and Government Align

Energys is taking the lead on technology and development, while Coregas brings its deep know-how in handling and distributing gases. Together, they’re building more than just a plant — they’re establishing the framework for a functioning hydrogen economy. And let’s not forget the Victorian Government, which chipped in $1 million through the Renewable Hydrogen Commercialisation Pathways Fund to help get the project off the ground.

Plug Power Inc., a U.S.-based hydrogen giant, is also on the radar. While details are still under wraps, it’s likely they’ll have a hand in either supplying electrolyser tech or lending their expertise behind the scenes.

Zeroing In on Business: Green Hydrogen for Real-World Use

This isn’t a science fair experiment or a pie-in-the-sky concept. The entire project is designed to serve commercial and industrial hydrogen use cases right from the start. Think: fleet operators, factories using industrial heat, and off-grid power systems. These sectors are chomping at the bit for sustainable fuel options — and this facility is built to meet that need.

By producing clean green hydrogen locally and at scale, the facility offers businesses a way to ditch fossil fuels without skipping a beat. Plus, it provides the kind of on-the-ground data that policymakers and investors crave as they map out Australia’s broader Net Zero 2050 plans.

What This Means for the Market — And What’s Next

Demand for hydrogen is expected to surge, especially in areas where fully electrifying isn’t realistic. This Hastings project will be more than a supply point — it’ll double as a demo site, a stress-test location, and a signal to the market that green hydrogen is ready for prime time.

It’s also got ripple effects. We’re talking new jobs in manufacturing, logistics, and clean tech. Plus, it puts pressure (the good kind) on our power grid to become more responsive and renewable-friendly.

Victoria’s green push has already caught the attention of international players, with countries like Japan and South Korea investing in Aussie clean hydrogen projects. But what’s different here is the focus on turning that global momentum inward — toward industrial decarbonization at home, using scalable, ready-to-go platforms.

The Bottom Line: Real Hydrogen, Real Impact

As green hydrogen fuel cells and infrastructure move from concept to concrete, this project sets the tone for what’s possible. By combining Energys’ deep tech capabilities, Coregas’ operational chops, and smart, forward-thinking support from the Victorian Government, Hastings is shaping up to be a flagship for clean energy — not someday, but soon.

This isn’t a pilot. This is the start of commercial green hydrogen — built on solid business models and aimed at a cleaner, more resilient future.