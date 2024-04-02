Could a next-gen hydrogen airliner revitalize Japan’s aviation industry?

The Japanese government has revealed plans to collaborate on an H2 passenger aircraft.

Announced by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the goal of this plan is to use the combined expertise of multiple companies to develop a next-generation hydrogen airliner, while also setting new technology standards for its aviation industry.

Exploring H2 combustion engines.

It’s expected that the project will investigate advanced propulsion systems. The objective being to move beyond jet engines that are currently mainstream, and to explore enhanced tech, with a special focus on hydrogen combustion engines.

Japan’s new strategy reportedly envisions a development team that includes companies leading the way in hydrogen engines. For instance, manufacturers like Mitsubishi Heavy and other parts companies and automakers with H2 expertise. Collaboration with overseas businesses for the hydrogen airliner is also not out of the question.

The future hydrogen airliner could be in the skies by 2035.

Investments into this aviation project total JP¥5 trillion ($33 billion), with funding coming from both the private and public sectors. That said, the government is providing more than just funding support for the initiative. It is also supporting the establishment of global technology standards, refining testing methods and stable parts procurement.

If all goes accordingly, Japan aims to introduce the next-gen (possibly) hydrogen airliner by 2035.

Transforming the aircraft industry

Developing innovative aviation technology, be it a hydrogen airliner or some other next-gen product, is important to transforming the aviation industry. Japan’s vice minister of economy, trade and industry, Kazuchika Iwata, said that the objective is to “transform the aircraft industry from being component suppliers” to an industry that can take charge in delivering “value-added products.”

Closing thoughts.

The global aviation industry aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. To achieve this aim, the demand for environmentally friendly materials and tech is ever increasing. Achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in just over 25 years is no small feat. It will take the support of many nation’s governments, like Japan’s, to transform the industry with meaningful decarbonization efforts, such as funding projects related to hydrogen airliner technology, battery electrics and other clean power jet fuel alternatives, among other much-needed zero-emission aviation solutions.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.