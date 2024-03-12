China’s race towards a more sustainable future takes an impressive leap forward with two significant developments in the hydrogen vehicle sector. EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies, in collaboration with major Chinese automotive player FAW Group, is set to revolutionize the industry by deploying advanced fuel cell technologies in premium vehicles.

EKPO and FAW Group Forge New Pathways in Hydrogen Innovation

In a strategic collaboration, EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies—a venture co-founded by ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium—and the illustrious China FAW Group, have solidified their partnership through a recent development and supply contract. The agreement marks the arrival of the ‘NM12-Single’ stack module platform, poised to equip the next-generation fuel cell vehicle from FAW’s upscale brand, Hongqi.

The ‘NM12-Single’ Fuel Stack – A Glimpse Into the Future

The NM12-Single PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell) stack module stands as a groundbreaking achievement in the realm of hydrogen fuel cell technology. This module, currently available with an impressive count of 359 cells, is designed to operate at a pressure of 2.5 bara, achieving a remarkable power output of up to 123 kWel. The NM12-Single sets a new standard in the industry with its state-of-the-art features, including:

Innovative Design: The NM12-Single is housed in a neu Profile IP (6KX, X6K, X7) framework that offers superior EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility) shielding, ensuring that the module operates efficiently and safely in a range of conditions.

Advanced Monitoring and Control: It boasts a compact integrated cell voltage monitoring (CVM) system, coupled with integrated media control, water separators, and media monitoring. These features facilitate precise control and management of the fuel cell’s operation, enhancing its performance and reliability.

Durability and Compliance: The module is equipped with robust sensors and actuators according to automotive standards, ensuring its durability and longevity. Furthermore, the stack module has been validated according to the rigorous standards of IEC 62282 and GB/T 33978, highlighting its quality and reliability.

Customization and Efficiency: EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies also offers customer-specific stack solutions that can reach power levels of up to 123 kWel. This adaptability, combined with the module’s hydrogen-air operation and liquid-cooled, pressurized operation up to 2.5 bara, positions the NM12-Single as a versatile and efficient choice for powering the next generation of hydrogen vehicles.

The integration of the NM12-Single PEMFC stack module into vehicles signifies a pivotal advancement in hydrogen-powered vehicles.

FAW Group – Pioneers of the Chinese Automotive Industry

FAW holds a venerable position in China’s automotive history as one of the oldest and largest manufacturers, taking pride in local roots with the headquarters stationed in Changchun and production dispersed across several regions. Known for its excellence in luxury sedans, the Hongqi brand reaffirms China’s prowess in the premium vehicle sector, with the Hongqi L series serving as ceremonial chariots for state occasions.

In Other Hydrogen Car News Headlines, Shandong Province Waives Tolls to Support Hydrogen-Powered Travel

In an unusual move, the authorities in Shandong Province have announced a temporary halt on expressway tolls for hydrogen-powered vehicles starting March 1, 2024. This two-year trial period aims to back the ambitious “Hydrogen in Every Home” initiative and catalyze the spread of hydrogen vehicles across regions.

A Policy Pioneering the Green Transition

Endorsed by the Provincial Department of Transport alongside the Development and Reform Commission, as well as the Department of Science and Technology, this exemption is expected to incentivize the growth and operation of hydrogen vehicles. The policy’s efficiency and effectuality will be assessed throughout its trial phase, with adaptive measures slated to follow based on the observed results.

The decision comes in tandem with an industry where several domestic manufacturers like Great Wall Motor and GAC Group are dedicating resources to the development of fuel cell vehicles. Although the market is yet emerging with limited models available, such as SAIC Maxus’ hydrogen concepts and global entries like the Toyota Mirai, the pathway for expansion seems clear.

Forward-Leaning Steps into a Greener Future

In conclusion, these innovative strides in hydrogen fuel cell technology and receptive policy adjustments signal a significant leap forward in the global pursuit of sustainable transportation solutions. The partnership between EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies and China FAW Group, exemplified by the ‘NM12-Single’ stack module, together with Shandong Province’s innovative toll exemption policy for hydrogen-powered vehicles, illustrates a synergistic fusion of technological innovation and public policy support. This synergy is pivotal in steering the automotive industry towards a greener, more sustainable future, underscoring an era where eco-friendly transport is not only encouraged but becomes a new standard for manufacturers and consumers alike.