This leading hydrogen company moves forward with singular focus – electrolyzers

Nel ASA has become a fully dedicated electrolyzer company.

The Norway-based dedicated hydrogen company, Nel ASA, announced it is now fully committed to developing world-class electrolyzers that can produce renewable hydrogen and delivering these innovative systems globally.

Almost a century of experience.

For nearly 100 years, Nel has been developing electrolyzers. The hydrogen company has also installed thousands of these systems across the globe. According to Nel CEO Håkon Volldal, the company has decided to build upon its “unparalleled track record”.

Now, and going forward, Nel ASA will focus solely on spending 100% of its capacity and hydrogen knowledge on developing and delivering electrolyzers that offer the greatest reliability and energy efficiency.

The hydrogen company is making major investments in next-gen PEM tech.

Nel has been busy accelerating the development of next-generation electrolyzrs. Beyond being committed to further developing and improving its existing proton exchange membrane (PEM) and atmospheric alkaline electrolyzers, the hydrogen company is investing heavily in next-gen pressurized alkaline and PEM tech.

Additionally, the development of next-gen PEM electrolyzers – resulting from a joint partnership between Nel and General Motors’ R&D departments – is progressing at a rapid rate.

What’s more, at the same time, Nel’s ground-breaking redesign of the pressurized alkaline concept has achieved prototype stage. The company has also been granted funding from the US Department of Energy (DOE) to further Nel’s development of its anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer technology.

Nel’s tech continues to expand across the globe.

The hydrogen company has forged multiple strategic partnerships as of late. Among these include partnering with Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, allowing Nel to offer turnkey 100 megawatt (MW) building blocks. Another partnerships is a technology licensing agreement it has signed with Reliance Industries, India’s largest private corporation. Via this agreement, Nel will have access to India’s rapid growing hydrogen market and cater to Reliance’s captive demand for electrolyzers worldwide.

Nel wishes Cavendish Hydrogen all the success.

The day that Nel announced its sole dedication to developing and delivering electrolyzers, its former Fueling division, Cavendish Hydrogen, was spun out and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Cavendish Hydrogen’s primary focus is on developing hydrogen fueling equipment for heavy-duty vehicles.

“I am convinced they can succeed, and I wish them the best of luck,” said Volldal.

Following the spin-off, this leaves Nel with around 450 employees at its facilities in Norway and the United States, who will dedicate all their time on delivering the hydrogen company’s goal to provide the most reliable and energy-efficient electrolyzers in the industry at scale.