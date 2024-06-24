HYSKY Society Partners with AIAA to Launch Revolutionary Hydrogen Aviation Course

The HYSKY Society, in collaboration with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new course, “Advanced Hydrogen Aerospace Technologies and Design.” This groundbreaking online course represents a significant milestone in hydrogen aviation, a field poised to revolutionize air travel and aerospace engineering.

A Prestigious Collaboration

The partnership between HYSKY Society and AIAA underscores the course’s credibility and the rigor behind its development. The AIAA, a leading organization in aerospace innovation and research, brings a wealth of expertise and a respected platform to this initiative. The course approval by AIAA highlights the importance and timeliness of advancing hydrogen technologies in aviation.

Course Details

The course, titled “Advanced Hydrogen Aerospace Technologies and Design,” will run from October 8 to November 7, 2024. Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET USA, with all sessions recorded for future access. Students will also have access to downloadable course notes.

Key topics covered in the course include:

Hydrogen and Cryogenic Fundamentals (4 hours): An introduction to hydrogen fundamentals, focusing on cryogenic liquid hydrogen (LH2), its safety considerations, and aerospace applications.

H2 for Fixed-Wing Design (6 hours): Insights into designing powertrains for fixed-wing operations, focusing on efficiency, environmental benefits, and case studies such as ZeroAvia's hydrogen-electric powertrain.

H2 for eVTOL Design (8 hours): Exploration of designing powertrains for vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft using hydrogen fuel cells and hybrid systems.

Infrastructure Challenges and Benefits (2 hours): Discussion on the future of hydrogen-enabled airports, regulatory policies, and economic implications.

Audience: This course is ideal for aerospace engineers, electrical/mechanical engineers, and professionals interested in zero-carbon VTOL aircraft, UAS, and launch vehicles.

Course Instructors

Matt Moran: With over 40 years of experience in power and propulsion systems, Matt Moran brings unparalleled expertise in hydrogen technologies. As the Managing Member of Moran Innovation LLC, Matt has been a pioneer in developing breakthrough hydrogen systems and has a rich history with NASA and multiple technology startups.

Danielle McLean: Founder and CEO of HYSKY Society, Danielle McLean is an innovative engineer and entrepreneur dedicated to advancing hydrogen aviation and empowering women and underserved communities in this field. Her previous accolades include leading Spirit Aerosystems’ hydrogen-powered aircraft research team.

Dr. Rishav Shrestha: Co-founder and COO of HYSKY Society, Dr. Shrestha is a deep-tech entrepreneur focused on hydrogen aviation, UAM, and medtech innovations. His diverse background in medicine, public health, and engineering provides a unique perspective on integrating hydrogen technologies in aviation.

Course Benefits and Certification

Upon completion, all students will receive an AIAA Certificate of Completion, signifying their expertise in the latest hydrogen aerospace technologies. This certification is recognized globally and adds significant value to the participants’ professional credentials.

Why Hydrogen Aviation?

Hydrogen aviation, utilizing hydrogen fuel cells or combustion, represents a groundbreaking shift in aerospace engineering. With global emphasis on decarbonization and sustainable energy solutions, hydrogen-powered aviation is at the forefront of transforming air travel. This course aims to equip engineers and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to lead this transformation, addressing the technical, regulatory, and economic challenges involved.

Enrollment Information

For more information on enrollment, fees, and group discounts, please visit the HYSKY Society or AIAA websites. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the pioneering effort in hydrogen aviation.

What the HYSKY and AIAA Leaders Have to Say

“I’m thrilled about this partnership with AIAA. As a member of AIAA since college, I never dreamed I would be collaborating with such a prestigious organization. This course represents a significant step forward in hydrogen aviation, and I am excited to see the impact it will have on the industry,” said Danielle McLean, Founder and CEO of HYSKY Society.

“AIAA is thrilled to partner with HYSHY on this new exciting short course. Leveraging technical expertise from both organizations, this new educational offering is an important step toward the future of hydrogen aviation.”

Jason Cole, AIAA

History and Inspiration

The inspiration for this course originated from the success of the in-person course taught by Danielle McLean and Matt Moran at FLYING HY 2023. Mike Hirschberg, the Executive Director of the Vertical Flight Society (VFS), attended the course and was deeply impressed by the quality and depth of the content. Following the course, Mike remarked, “The HYSKY course was exceptionally well-structured and insightful. Its focus on hydrogen aviation is exactly what the industry needs right now.” Recognizing the potential for broader reach, Mike recommended HYSKY’s course to the AIAA team, and suggested a similar course to the eVTOL Design course. Hirschberg’s endorsement led to the incredible partnership that has made the “Advanced Hydrogen Aerospace Technologies and Design” course a reality. VFS’s role in facilitating this collaboration has been pivotal, and their support is greatly appreciated.

Engage with HYSKY at FLYING HY

FLYING HY is the world’s largest hydrogen aviation event, organized by the HYSKY Society. This annual conference focuses on advancing hydrogen technology within the aviation industry. The event includes various educational sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, co-located with Commercial UAV Expo that brings together 3750 aviation participants from sectors like UAVs/drones, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), and hydrogen aviation.​​.

The conference features two main components: the Hydrogen Aviation Course and the FLYING HY Conference. The Hydrogen Aviation Course is an all-day session that occurs the day before the main event, providing in-depth knowledge about hydrogen aviation. The FLYING HY Conference spans two days and includes presentations, discussions, and exhibitions related to the latest developments and challenges in hydrogen aviation​​.

The event addresses critical hydrogen aviation topics such as technology, infrastructure, regulatory policies, and investment opportunities. It serves as a platform for stakeholders to explore the potential of hydrogen as a zero-emission solution to aviation’s environmental impact​.

About HYSKY Society: The HYSKY Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to decarbonizing aviation with hydrogen. Founded by Danielle McLean, the Society focuses on research, education, and advocacy to drive innovation in hydrogen-powered flight.

About AIAA: The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With a mission to ignite and celebrate aerospace ingenuity and collaboration, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance aerospace research and innovation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

AIAA Lisa Le, Customer Service: [email protected]

For more information on the Advanced Hydrogen Aerospace Technologies and Design Course contact:

Rishav Shrestha [email protected]