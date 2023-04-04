Klean Industries and Nikola collaborate to encourage adoption of hydrogen electric trucks

Klean Industries Inc. and Nikola Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on converting the truck fleets of Klean’s logistic partners to Nikola Tre hydrogen electric trucks or referred to as FCEVs. In addition to this, the two companies aim to develop green hydrogen supply and dispensing infrastructure in the US and Canada, which will help in the promotion of zero-emission vehicles. Together, they also plan to co-develop green energy projects such as hydroelectric, solar, and wind power in the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

The partnership will see the conversion of truck fleets to Nikola Tre FCEVs.

Canada-based Klean Industries Inc. has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA) via Nikola’s HYLA brand to jointly encourage the adoption of Nikola hydrogen electric trucks with Klean’s partners, feedstock suppliers.

The collaboration also seeks to develop green hydrogen supply and dispensing infrastructure in the US and Canada.

Beyond encouraging adoption of Nikola Class 8 zero-emission vehicles, the companies also want to co-develop green energy projects. Nikola will evaluate off take opportunities from green H2 projects that are being developed by Klean and its partners that involve hydroelectric, solar and wind power in the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

Using green hydrogen produced by Klean, the companies will also collaborate to convert the truck fleet of Klean’s logistic partners’ to Nikola Tre FCEVs.

“We believe Nikola’s hydrogen electric trucks are going to fundamentally change the ground transportation and logistics landscape,” said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc. in a recent press release. “This exciting collaboration will create opportunities that will reinforce the importance of working together as we look to both deploy and develop a renewable hydrogen value chain.”

Nikola’s hydrogen electric trucks can help to decarbonize the transportation sector.

The partnership is significant as it shows the shared commitment Klean, its logistic partners, and Nikola have for decarbonizing the transportation sector. More specifically, Klean and Nikola see a significant opportunity for project collaboration where Klean and its partners operate recycling, resource recovery and waste-to-energy plants.

Both parties view zero-emissions logistics as an integral part of delivering “holistic supply chain solutions” that will help the development of the low-carbon hydrogen economy, with a zero waste to landfill goal.

“Developing clean energy projects with leading technology companies such as Nikola, supports Klean’s strategic focus and enables our respective companies to create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy, while simultaneously helping in the creation of a circular low carbon economy,” said Klinkhamer.

What does Klean Industries do?

Klean is a company that focuses on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, providing best-in-class tech and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. According to Carey Mendes, Nikola, President Energy, Klean’s vision of using a fleet of green hydrogen electric trucks in their tire recycling ecosystem clearly indicates that the company is committed to creating a better and more sustainable future.

Mendes added that Nikola Tre hydrogen electric trucks are “poised to revolutionize the trucking industry and change the way we think about transportation.”

