This hydrogen engine design from Hyundai and Kia is very different

This hydrogen engine design from Hyundai and Kia is very differentApril 19, 2024
The two automaker giants are working together to create an entirely new generation of H2 tech
Hyundai and Kia have announced that they plan to work together to create a new hydrogen engine that will better overcome the challenges faced by previous generations of the technology.
A lack of refueling infrastructure has been a top issue in this area
With a focus on this issue, the goal of the collaboration between Hyundai and Kia is to greatly enhance the range of the hydrogen engine. In fact, they are aiming for an unprecedented range in order to greatly improve the appeal of using H2 for zero-emission transport and transportation
This pursuit has become a large and growing effort in the world of low- and zero-carbon transportation. The idea is to find a design that will realistically and affordably replace the current fossil fuel-reliant technology such as gas- and diesel-burning internal combustion engines.
Working with hydrogen engine specialists
Hyundai and Kia are working to reach their goal by collaborating with H2 vehicle specialists. They are seeking to greatly accelerate the development of H2-powered vehicles in order to bring them to the mass market far more rapidly than is the case at the current rate of progress.
While there is notable work being focused on this technology and improvements are being made steadily in terms of range and power, there has yet to be a passenger vehicle that is ready for drivers to purchase and use for their everyday needs in a realistic, practical, and affordable way.
Overcoming technical challenges
Range has become a particular focus of the automakers in this particular effort. The reason is that The H2 refueling infrastructure for vehicles running on a hydrogen engine is essentially non-existent in most areas and is sparse where there is a network. Therefore, if a vehicle is to become popular early on, it must have a spectacular range to be able to overcome refueling challenges.
Other challenges faced when designing H2 passenger vehicles includes the flammability of the gas, and that it burns more quickly than conventional gasoline. As a result, components under the hood must be designed to withstand higher levels of pressure and heat.
