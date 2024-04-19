This hydrogen engine design from Hyundai and Kia is very different

The two automaker giants are working together to create an entirely new generation of H2 tech

Hyundai and Kia have announced that they plan to work together to create a new hydrogen engine that will better overcome the challenges faced by previous generations of the technology.

A lack of refueling infrastructure has been a top issue in this area

With a focus on this issue, the goal of the collaboration between Hyundai and Kia is to greatly enhance the range of the hydrogen engine. In fact, they are aiming for an unprecedented range in order to greatly improve the appeal of using H2 for zero-emission transport and transportation

This pursuit has become a large and growing effort in the world of low- and zero-carbon transportation. The idea is to find a design that will realistically and affordably replace the current fossil fuel-reliant technology such as gas- and diesel-burning internal combustion engines.

Working with hydrogen engine specialists

Hyundai and Kia are working to reach their goal by collaborating with H2 vehicle specialists. They are seeking to greatly accelerate the development of H2-powered vehicles in order to bring them to the mass market far more rapidly than is the case at the current rate of progress.

While there is notable work being focused on this technology and improvements are being made steadily in terms of range and power, there has yet to be a passenger vehicle that is ready for drivers to purchase and use for their everyday needs in a realistic, practical, and affordable way.

Overcoming technical challenges

Range has become a particular focus of the automakers in this particular effort. The reason is that The H2 refueling infrastructure for vehicles running on a hydrogen engine is essentially non-existent in most areas and is sparse where there is a network. Therefore, if a vehicle is to become popular early on, it must have a spectacular range to be able to overcome refueling challenges.

Other challenges faced when designing H2 passenger vehicles includes the flammability of the gas, and that it burns more quickly than conventional gasoline. As a result, components under the hood must be designed to withstand higher levels of pressure and heat.

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.