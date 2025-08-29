Hydrogen Exploration in Australia’s Officer Basin: Whitebark Energy Secures Full Control of the Alinya Project

Whitebark Energy Limited just leveled up its stake by snagging the last 30% interest in Officer Energy Pty Ltd. As of 25 August 2025, they’re now 100% owners of the Alinya Project tucked away in South Australia’s far-flung Officer Basin. And guess what? This region is turning heads with its potential for hydrogen, helium, oil and gas.

Could This Be the Next Hydrogen Hotspot?

When you think of the Aussie outback, “cutting-edge energy” isn’t the first thing that pops into your head. But the numbers don’t lie. Independent reports from Sproule ERCE and Fluid Energy Consultants have flagged some seriously impressive resources:

1.2 billion kg of native hydrogen and 209 billion cubic feet of helium at the Rickerscote prospect (Sproule ERCE)

4.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 1.3 billion barrels of liquids in PEL 81 (Fluid Energy Consultants)

Geological success rates sitting between 7% and 17%

Those figures are enough to transform the Officer Basin from a little-explored territory into a prime frontier for both conventional hydrocarbons and clean hydrogen.

Unpacking the Alinya Project’s Potential

Diving into Hydrogen Exploration here means tapping into native H 2 trapped in ancient rock layers. It’s all about seismic surveys, precision drilling and tweaking traditional hydrocarbon methods to test and pull up these hidden pockets. Meanwhile, helium extraction piggybacks on existing gas streams—separating and purifying once concentrations check out.

As for oil and gas, it’s classic seismic mapping and well drilling, but on ground that’s barely been touched. With full control over PEL 81 and PEL 253, Whitebark Energy can craft its exploration game plan without waiting on outside approvals.

Strategic Flexibility and Economic Ripples

“Owning the whole shebang gives us the agility to move fast and strike the best deals,” says Mark Lindh, Director at Whitebark Energy. Here’s what that freedom looks like:

Partnership leverage – We can dial up farm-in deals on our terms.

– We can dial up farm-in deals on our terms. Value capture – Every drop of future revenue from hydrogen, helium and hydrocarbons goes straight to us.

– Every drop of future revenue from hydrogen, helium and hydrocarbons goes straight to us. Investor appeal – Post-acquisition, with 2.955 million new shares and options issued, our cap table is crystal clear.

– Post-acquisition, with 2.955 million new shares and options issued, our cap table is crystal clear. Local benefits – Think new jobs, fresh infrastructure and a shot in the arm for South Australia’s economy.

What Lies Ahead for the Alinya Project?

Next up, Whitebark Energy is gearing for a multi-phase drilling campaign to lock in resource estimates. They’re also lining up offtake partners for hydrogen and helium, and running feasibility on a mix of hydrocarbons and clean hydrogen operations.

Launch detailed drilling to confirm what’s down there. Team up with potential buyers for hydrogen and helium streams. Crunch the numbers on a hybrid hydrocarbon–clean energy setup.

Sure, the expert reports are glowing, but real-world production is the ultimate test. Future drill results and market vibes will decide if the Officer Basin truly becomes a heavyweight energy province.

For anyone keeping score on the energy transition, this move from Whitebark Energy sends a clear message: Australia’s not just about solar panels and wind farms. It’s unlocking ancient geological secrets—and maybe carving out a new era of clean hydrogen right in the heart of the outback.