Hydrogen Infrastructure: Wolftank Doubles Bolzano Refueling Capacity for Buses, Cars and Trucks

Imagine fueling city buses, private cars and heavy-duty trucks all under one roof. Well, that’s exactly what you’ll find in Bolzano, Italy. The Wolftank Group kicked off a major revamp of its hydrogen refueling station for SASA (Südtiroler Verkehrs AG), turning the 2021 setup into a full-blown hydrogen infrastructure hub. The upgrade doesn’t just double the daily bus refueling power—it also adds high-pressure dispensers for cars and trucks, cementing Bolzano’s rep as a European pioneer in zero-emission technology and sustainable energy.

Expansion Overview

Boost Bus Throughput: Daily capacity for hydrogen buses jumps to serve over 70 vehicles without breaking a sweat.

Daily capacity for hydrogen buses jumps to serve over 70 vehicles without breaking a sweat. Add Multi-Standard Dispensing: Plug in at 350 bar for buses or grab 700 bar fills for cars and heavy trucks.

Plug in at 350 bar for buses or grab 700 bar fills for cars and heavy trucks. Increase Onsite Storage: Three times more high-pressure tanks now hold up to 2,000 kg of hydrogen, smoothing out supply dips.

Three times more high-pressure tanks now hold up to 2,000 kg of hydrogen, smoothing out supply dips. Integrate Mobile Storage: TPED-certified 300 bar containers roll in as backup—perfect for flexible hydrogen storage and logistics.

Technical Dive: Storage, Compression and Cooling

At the heart of this upgrade are some slick compressors. Whether hydrogen arrives by pipeline or in mobile containers, it first lands in buffer tanks at about 500 bar. From there, multi-stage compressors crank things up to 700 bar, ready for hydrogen refueling cars and trucks. And to keep fills speedy and safe, a cooling system chills the gas down to –40 °C, dodging those pesky heat spikes that can slow you down.

The beefed-up 2,000 kg buffer covers dozens of bus fills plus a mixed flow of cars and lorries each day. If demand spikes, those TPED-certified cylinders slide in seamlessly—no waiting on pipeline top-ups. Plus, Wolftank optimized compression cycles and cooling loops to sip energy, not guzzle it. Safety’s top of mind, too: high-speed isolation valves and flame detectors meet PED and ATEX standards, and the modular design means future expansions don’t require major civil works.

Tackling Infrastructure Challenges

Marrying 350 bar and 700 bar dispensers on the same pad isn’t a walk in the park. You’ve got to balance flow rates, juggle pressure stages and stick to a tight maintenance calendar. Luckily, automated leak-detection and remote diagnostics are on duty 24/7, sniffing out issues before they snowball into downtime. The result? Hydrogen keeps flowing to buses, cars and trucks without missing a beat.

Funding and Partnerships

Pulling off this multi-million euro facelift took some smart teamwork. SASA tapped its operational budget, South Tyrol’s regional funds and EU mobility grants pitched in cash, and Gemmo SpA handled engineering, construction and permits. Meanwhile, Wolftank Group supplied the core gear—from hydrogen storage vessels to compressors and dispensers—and will keep the station humming with ongoing maintenance.

Strategic and Environmental Impact

This upgrade isn’t just a local win; it aligns perfectly with the European Green Deal and the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ plan, both channeling big money into hydrogen infrastructure to cut transport emissions by 2030. Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan also prioritizes zero-emission projects, making Bolzano a poster child for public-private collaboration.

For SASA, locking in reliable high-pressure hydrogen refueling is mission-critical to reaching a fully zero-emission bus fleet by 2030. And for freight operators? Easy access to 700 bar pumps could be the nudge needed to swap diesel rigs for hydrogen trucks. Alpine hauls demand tough, clean energy solutions—and hydrogen’s knack for tackling steep grades with zero tailpipe emissions gives Bolzano a real proving ground for greener haulage.

Local Context: Bolzano’s Mobility Heritage

Bolzano’s been a transport crossroads since Roman times. Fast-forward to recent years, and the city’s gone all-in on green policies—sprinkling EV chargers everywhere and kicking off hydrogen bus trials back in 2018. Their target? Slice greenhouse gases 40% below 1990 levels by 2030. Swift permitting and tasty incentives got early adopters on board, setting the stage for the 2021 station and now this major expansion.

Economic Benefits and Decarbonization

Right out of the gate, each hydrogen bus swap shaves off about 50 tons of CO₂ a year versus diesel—hello cleaner air and quieter streets. Add private fleets and heavy trucks to the mix, and you’re looking at even bigger air quality wins and a boost in local jobs—from construction crews to station operators. By proving this model works, Bolzano’s hub could spark similar projects along Europe’s key corridors, like Vienna to Munich, strengthening cross-border hydrogen storage networks and pushing industrial decarbonization forward. And since the station runs on renewable electricity, the hydrogen it dispenses arrives with a minimal carbon footprint from production to pump.

What to Watch Next

Construction wraps up in late 2026, just in time for 30 new fuel cell buses to join SASA’s fleet. Keep an eye on station uptime, fill-rate stats and cost-per-kilogram numbers—these will steer future projects. If Bolzano nails its targets, expect a wave of hydrogen refueling stations popping up across Europe, turbocharging the shift to zero-emission technology for public and private transport alike.

About the Company

Wolftank Group is an Austrian energy-tech leader since 1987, boasting over 100 hydrogen and LNG refueling stations across Europe. Gemmo SpA is an Italian engineering and construction pro, specializing in large-scale infrastructure. SASA (Südtiroler Verkehrs AG) is South Tyrol’s main public transport operator, trailblazing hydrogen bus adoption on its road to a zero-emission fleet by 2030.