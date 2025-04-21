Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses Hit the Road in Mississauga as Clean Transit Momentum Builds

Mississauga, Ontario has officially launched its first hydrogen fuel cell buses, taking a big step toward cleaner, greener public transit. This exciting move is the result of a collaboration between New Flyer Industries, Ballard Power Systems, and CUTRIC, and it puts Mississauga right at the forefront of zero-emission technology adoption in Canada.

Fuel cell tech that handles real-world demands

The new buses are powered by Ballard’s advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells, which means they’re built to handle the kind of tough conditions Canadian winters can throw at them. They can go the distance and refuel fast — perfect for a busy city transit system that can’t afford to slow down. Whether it’s freezing cold or rush hour traffic, these hydrogen-powered rides are built to keep moving.

A blueprint for the future of clean transportation

With both federal and local governments pushing hard to hit their sustainability goals, this rollout isn’t just a win for Mississauga — it’s a glimpse at what the future of public transportation could look like across the country. If it proves as successful as expected, it may set the pace for broader adoption of hydrogen fuel cells and support the ongoing build-out of hydrogen infrastructure nationwide.

By embracing this cutting-edge fuel cell technology, Mississauga is helping pave the way for a more sustainable future — one bus route at a time.