Green Hydrogen Projects Gain Momentum Across Europe, USA, and India

Hydrogen Moves from Concept to Concrete

What started out as a futuristic dream is now taking solid form with major strides happening across Europe, the US, and India. From securing critical certifications to kicking off government-backed plants and scaling up hydrogen liquefaction.

Tyczka Hydrogen Earns CertifHy Recognition

Big news out of Germany: Tyczka Hydrogen has officially landed CertifHy RFNBO certification, a major validation that their hydrogen meets the EU’s strict standards for renewable origin. That’s not just a checkbox—it’s a level-up for the company’s credibility in everything from hydrogen production to storage, transport, and even refueling services.

Why does this matter? This certification is like a passport for green hydrogen across Europe. It tells buyers—whether they’re in heavy industry or the transportation sector—that Tyczka’s hydrogen is legit. With this kind of trust, cross-border trade in green hydrogen can actually take off.

France Greenlights €149M Toward Hydrogen Infrastructure

Over in France, the government is putting its money where its mouth is. They’ve just approved €149 million in public funding to build a brand-new green hydrogen production facility in Forbach, a city with deep coal and steel roots. This investment is about more than just tech—it’s about reimagining an industrial region for a cleaner future.

This move is part of France’s big-picture strategy to hit net-zero targets. And thanks to the country’s strong nuclear grid, they’ve got the low-carbon electricity to power electrolysis, making green hydrogen a smart next chapter in its energy story.

Plug Power and Olin Turn on Hydrogen Liquefaction Plant in US

Across the Atlantic, Plug Power and Olin Corporation just flipped the switch on a new hydrogen liquefaction plant in the U.S.—and it’s a big deal. By adding this capability, Plug Power’s building out the full supply chain, moving one step closer to delivering liquid hydrogen where it’s needed most: think trucks, planes, and even off-grid power systems.

This isn’t just about adding bells and whistles. It’s about laying the groundwork for large-scale hydrogen infrastructure that can actually meet real-world demand. The message is clear: hydrogen isn’t just for pilot projects anymore.

BHEL and BARC Innovate Together in India’s Green Hydrogen Push

In India, two powerhouses are teaming up: BHEL, the country’s top power equipment company, and BARC, a frontier R&D institute known for its nuclear and materials science chops. Together, they’re diving into next-generation alkaline water electrolysis and advanced technologies in hydrogen production.

This partnership is a cornerstone in India’s ambitious goal to become a global leader in green hydrogen. With BARC’s research horsepower and BHEL’s industrial muscle, they’re working to make affordable, domestically-built electrolysis systems a reality—key to building a hydrogen economy that’s truly homegrown.

CertifHy: More Than a Stamp

Let’s face it—anyone can say their hydrogen is green. But proving it? That’s where CertifHy steps in. Their Guarantee of Origin (GO) system is about more than good optics; it adds serious transparency and trust to the whole value chain of hydrogen production.

Without this kind of verification, buyers are rolling the dice. With it, they know exactly what they’re getting—and that unlocks everything from policy incentives to international trade. As more companies like Tyczka jump on board, confidence in clean hydrogen only grows.

A Global Hydrogen Picture: Regional Dynamics, Shared Goals

The locations may be scattered—from Germany and France to the U.S. and India—but the goals are strikingly similar: build trust, scale infrastructure, get commercial, and make hydrogen work in the real world.

In Germany, it’s about getting certified and joining the market. In France, public investment is sparking industrial change. In the U.S., liquefaction plants signal readiness to deliver. And in India, it’s about scaling up homemade solutions for domestic and global impact.

What’s Coming Next?

These aren’t just announcements; they’re real signs that hydrogen is moving from policy talk to boots-on-the-ground action. Sure, there are still hurdles—costs are high, permitting can drag, and the demand side needs a bit of a nudge.

But the shift is happening. With certifications, electrolyzers scaling up, and liquefaction capacity coming online, the momentum is building fast.