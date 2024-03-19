CAeS accomplishes aircraft hydrogen fuel cell integration

Cranfield Aerospace Solutions has announced successful H2 design integration into a plane

A recent announcement from Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) shared that the company has achieved the successful integration of its hydrogen fuel cell technology into an airplane nacelle.

Sustainable solutions for the aviation market

The CAeS stated that the center of its focus is in developing an aviation market hydrogen fuel cell drive train to be certified, safe to use, and commercially viable. In its announcement, the company described how it adapted its tech for aviation applications and how it can function to overcome some of the primary challenges in this area.

The system is 240kW and thereby provides 110 percent of the power of the aircraft engine it was replacing. It was integrated into the plane’s nacelle and placed the spotlight on how the CAeS technology worked to overcome some of the top challenges to H2 integration.

Challenges to hydrogen fuel cell integration

The first main challenge faced by the design team at CAeS had to do with being able to work with the limited space within the nacelle. It was, after all, quite limited, but was still required to hold the hydrogen fuel cell in addition to its cooling equipment, electrical components, and cable and pipe routing.

The forward nacelle

The system itself was stored within the nacelle’s forward section. The electric motor, inverters, controllers, pitch control unit, the system’s Balance of Plant (BoP), and all the various cooling, cabling and routing systems were also worked into that same space.

The rear nacelle

The rear nacelle held the high voltage power distribution system and ground power interface. Each of those required their own cooling as well and came with its own unique challenges.

Additional components

Beyond the nacelles, there were also components mounted around the primary landing gear. Those included the hydrogen fuel cell system (HFCS) heat exchangers. Within the HFCS heat exchangers was the necessary pipework for the cooling system.

According to the CAeS team, each part of this integration needed strategic planning, iterative design, and tight collaboration with its Reaction Engines partners. It was in this way that they could be confident that the design would offer optimal performance.

