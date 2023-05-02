Toyota confirms Crown hydrogen fuel cell car launch this fall

Toyota is expanding its Crown lineup to include a hydrogen fuel cell car as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain version. The new Crown lineup will also have multiple body styles, including a raised-sedan body style referred to as the “Crossover type.” The models are expected to roll out in the fall, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet which models will be available in the United States.

Toyota has announced that it is expanding its Crown lineup to include a hydrogen fuel cell car as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain version. There will be multiple body styles and they will roll out in the fall, though it hasn’t been made clear specifically which models will be heading to the United States.

The Crown will be coming back to the United States for its 2023 model year.

The hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell car models will be replacing the Avalon Hybrid sedan in the automaker’s lineup. The Crown will also be available in a raised-sedan body style. Though Toyota has yet to confirm specifically which models are on their way to the United States, it has referred to them as the “Crossover type.”

Previously, the automaker has shown the Crown in concept forms as a conventional sedan, a “Sport” hatchback, and an “Estate” wagon version. Some additional details about each of those model variants have also been shared more recently.

The Crown hydrogen fuel cell car model will likely be the sedan expected to arrive in the fall.

The Crown Sport is expected to be the first of the lineup to launch. It will roll out in the fall with a hybrid powertrain, and in the winter a plug-in hybrid version will also become available.

The Sedan will also arrive in the fall, with both fuel cell and hybrid powertrains. The Crown Estate isn’t expected until 2024. That model variant will have plug-in hybrid and hybrid powertrains.

The new model will be wider and longer.

The new Sedan model will be about 2 inches wider and longer than the current Crown sedan in the US market, and it will sit around 3 inches lower than the current model. Both the Sport and Estate variations will be shorter than the new Sedan, but will be similar in width, with the Sport being shorter than the Estate.

By the time this article was written, no additional information about the powertrains of the hybrid, plug-in hybrid or hydrogen fuel cell car models for the US was released. That said, the US version of the Crown will have the Hybrid Max powertrain, which is based on a conventional automatic transition instead of the planetary hybrid system that Toyota typically uses.

