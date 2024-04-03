New CuraScientific hydrogen fuel cell residential tech to roll out in 2025

New CuraScientific hydrogen fuel cell residential tech to roll out in 2025April 3, 2024
The company has a target revenue of $200 million for these H2 solar batteries.
CuraScientific Corp. has recently announced that Sustainable Energy Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is working on a low-cost hydrogen fuel cell intended to function as residential solar batteries.
Sustainable Energy Group has been focused on solar energy for over 2 decades
The new hydrogen fuel cell solar battery is aligned to change the way solar systems work in residential markets. This technology is being designed to provide solar panels with a kind of battery in which excess energy obtained from the sun during the daytime can be stored and made available at night or during other periods of low light depending on weather conditions.
The technology brings H2 fuel cells together with battery storage, offering residential customers a cost-effective and reliable way to transition away from dependency on a carbon emitting grid.
The hydrogen fuel cell overcomes limitations to solar energy
Among the primary challenges in the use of residential solar panels is that they only function during the daytime, function at their best when it is very sunny, and don’t generate any electricity at night. Therefore, they are unreliable as an exclusive source of power since peak generation doesn’t necessarily align with the power needs of the consumer.
The Sustainable Energy Group’s H2-based energy storage product “will play a crucial role” in the ability for residential solar markets to achieve a more reliable and cost-effective transition to clean energy, said CuraScientific Chair Brian Gardner, who is also the President of Sustainable Energy Group.
Reducing annual energy costs
Gardner pointed to a number of studies to support his claims about the hydrogen fuel cell. This was particularly true when it came to cost reduction, as he cited Stanford University research that supported the technology’s efficacy in this light – so to speak.
The research indicated that using solar power and the H2 battery would help to reduce energy costs by about 61 percent per year. Furthermore, it also reduces fossil fuel powered grid dependence by an additional 38 percent. On top of that, there is an 11.3 percent energy demand reduction due to the elimination of its need for mining, transporting, and refining fossil fuels or uranium.
Closing Thoughts
This hydrogen fuel cell solar battery technology has potential to offer a practical and affordable solution over the long term for residential customers with rooftop photovoltaic panels.
