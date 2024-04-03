New CuraScientific hydrogen fuel cell residential tech to roll out in 2025

The company has a target revenue of $200 million for these H2 solar batteries.

CuraScientific Corp. has recently announced that Sustainable Energy Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is working on a low-cost hydrogen fuel cell intended to function as residential solar batteries.

Sustainable Energy Group has been focused on solar energy for over 2 decades

The new hydrogen fuel cell solar battery is aligned to change the way solar systems work in residential markets. This technology is being designed to provide solar panels with a kind of battery in which excess energy obtained from the sun during the daytime can be stored and made available at night or during other periods of low light depending on weather conditions.

The technology brings H2 fuel cells together with battery storage, offering residential customers a cost-effective and reliable way to transition away from dependency on a carbon emitting grid.

The hydrogen fuel cell overcomes limitations to solar energy

Among the primary challenges in the use of residential solar panels is that they only function during the daytime, function at their best when it is very sunny, and don’t generate any electricity at night. Therefore, they are unreliable as an exclusive source of power since peak generation doesn’t necessarily align with the power needs of the consumer.

The Sustainable Energy Group’s H2-based energy storage product “will play a crucial role” in the ability for residential solar markets to achieve a more reliable and cost-effective transition to clean energy, said CuraScientific Chair Brian Gardner, who is also the President of Sustainable Energy Group.

Reducing annual energy costs

Gardner pointed to a number of studies to support his claims about the hydrogen fuel cell. This was particularly true when it came to cost reduction, as he cited Stanford University research that supported the technology’s efficacy in this light – so to speak.

The research indicated that using solar power and the H2 battery would help to reduce energy costs by about 61 percent per year. Furthermore, it also reduces fossil fuel powered grid dependence by an additional 38 percent. On top of that, there is an 11.3 percent energy demand reduction due to the elimination of its need for mining, transporting, and refining fossil fuels or uranium.

Closing Thoughts

This hydrogen fuel cell solar battery technology has potential to offer a practical and affordable solution over the long term for residential customers with rooftop photovoltaic panels.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.