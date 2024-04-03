Hydrogen Cars vs. Gas Cars: Safety Compared

As we explore the realm of hydrogen fuel technology, it’s important to understand the advancements made in safety and efficiency. Hydrogen fuel tanks are a crucial component in this innovative field and are designed with features that prioritize vehicle safety. This article examines the construction of these tanks, their ability to handle various conditions, and the safety measures employed during refueling. By examining these aspects, we gain insight into why hydrogen fuel is becoming an attractive alternative for powering vehicles.

Hydrogen Cars and Tank Safety

Hydrogen fuel tanks exhibit high safety standards, arguably superior to traditional gasoline tanks. Their design focuses on preventing leakage and withstanding extreme conditions. Constructed primarily from carbon fibre, these tanks have an exceptionally tough shell designed to resist rupture or damage, even in severe accidents. The outer layer of glass fibre allows for easy inspection of the tank’s integrity following an impact. These tanks undergo rigorous testing, being subjected to pressures up to 225% beyond their normal operating levels, providing a significant margin of safety.1

Safety concerning hydrogen tanks extends beyond their robust construction. They are equipped with advanced sensors able to detect minuscule hydrogen leaks swiftly, prompting an immediate shutdown of the vehicle to prevent any danger. This multi-layered safety approach ensures that, in the rare event of a leak, the risk of ignition is minimized as the gas dissipates quickly into the atmosphere, unlike gasoline leaks that pool and present a significant fire hazard. The refuelling process of hydrogen cars incorporates numerous safety checks, such as mechanical locks and temperature monitoring during hydrogen transfer, to mitigate risk. These standards underscore the safety advantages of hydrogen fuel tanks, showcasing them as a promising alternative to conventional gasoline tanks in vehicles.

Risk of Explosions and Leaks

Hydrogen cars have a safety advantage over gasoline vehicles due to the physical properties of hydrogen fuel and the safety mechanisms built into the vehicle. Unlike gasoline, which pools and can ignite or explode under certain conditions, hydrogen dissipates rapidly into the atmosphere when leaked, reducing the risk of fire or explosion.

The design and material composition of hydrogen fuel tanks further contribute to their safety. Constructed with carbon fibre and reinforced with glass fibre, these tanks are not only durable but also intelligent. They are equipped with advanced sensing technologies that detect even minor leaks and can automatically initiate safety protocols, including shutting down the vehicle’s fuel system.2

This level of responsiveness is absent in traditional gasoline vehicles, where leaks may go unnoticed until they pose a significant danger. Coupled with stringent refuelling standards designed to prevent accidents, hydrogen cars demonstrate advancements toward safer automotive technologies, aligning with the goal of reducing transport-related hazards.

Hyundai Nexo Hydrogen Fuel Cell Crash Test – Won Top Safety Pick Award from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Hydrogen Refueling Safety Measures

Refueling hydrogen cars involves advanced safety features that go beyond the technology of the vehicles themselves. Strict international standards, such as SAE J2601 and ISO 17268, mandate specific safety limits and requirements for the fueling process, including:

Controlling the maximum temperature of hydrogen at the nozzle

Regulating the flow rate of the hydrogen fuel

Monitoring the rate of pressure increase during refueling

These criteria prevent potential hazards by ensuring the hydrogen fuel is transferred to the vehicle’s tank under optimal conditions, reducing the risk of accidents through controls and monitoring.3

Another significant safety feature is built into the design of the refueling equipment and the vehicle itself. The nozzle of the hydrogen dispenser is equipped with a mechanical lock that must secure a tight connection with the car’s filling inlet before fuel transfer begins. This mechanism prevents leakage and accidental discharge of hydrogen. If a leak is detected between the pump and the vehicle, the refueling process is automatically aborted, thanks to a pressure impulse check. To mitigate the risk of overheating, temperature sensors monitor and adjust the flow of hydrogen, maintaining a safe refueling temperature throughout the process. These integrated safety features ensure that the refueling of hydrogen vehicles meets safety standards and is user-friendly, further supporting the appeal of hydrogen as a reliable fuel source for the future of transportation.

The exploration of hydrogen fuel storage and safety shows promise for automotive technology. With their advanced design and testing standards, hydrogen tanks offer a level of safety that exceeds traditional gasoline systems. Combined with comprehensive refueling protocols that prioritize user security and environmental well-being, hydrogen fuel holds a key position in the future of transportation. As we move forward, these advancements could lead us towards a safer and more sustainable driving experience.

Barthélémy H, Weber M, Barbier F. Hydrogen storage: Recent improvements and industrial perspectives. International Journal of Hydrogen Energy. 2017;42(11):7254-7262. Tong W, Saoud KM, Mujeebu MA, Al-Omari SAB. A review of advances in proton exchange membrane fuel cells: Materials, technology and applications. Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews. 2021;146:111148. Rigas F, Amyotte P. Myths and facts about hydrogen hazards. Chemical Engineering Transactions. 2013;31:913-918.

