Hydrogen Fuel Cells in California: How Honda and UCLA Intern Jennifer Gorman Are Shaping Policy and Workforce Development

Whenever you hear hydrogen fuel cells, chances are you imagine sleek, silent cars that puff only water vapor—and honestly, who wouldn’t love that? But flipping that future into our daily grind takes more than glossy prototypes; it needs savvy policy moves, hands-on expertise and boots-on-the-ground input. That’s the sweet spot where Jennifer Gorman shines.

A Foot in the Lab, a Hand in Policy

Back in summer 2025, Gorman, a Public Policy whiz finishing up her master’s at UCLA Luskin, joined American Honda Motor Co.‘s Hydrogen Solutions Team in California. Forget coffee runs—instead, she dove headfirst into market validation studies for fuel cell technology, navigated sprawling regulations and mapped out workforce strategies to help Honda crank up its hydrogen operations. By lining up commercial and compliance timelines, she steered the team on where to pour research funds and which pilot programs deserved a green light.

Fuel Cell 101

Imagine a hydrogen fuel cell as an electrochemical wizard: you feed it hydrogen, it teases protons apart from electrons, sends those electrons through a circuit to generate electricity and then marries them back with oxygen—leaving nothing but water vapor and a bit of heat in its wake. Zero tailpipe CO 2 , full stop.

Policy Meets Practice in California

California has been setting the pace since the 1970s—think the original Zero Emission Vehicle program—and today, its Innovative Clean Transit rule tells transit agencies to snap up 100% zero-emission buses by 2029. That ticking clock sends a crystal-clear market signal and piles on pressure for tech developers and fleet operators alike, accelerating timelines and upping the ante.

Bridging Skills Gaps

Gorman’s digging revealed a showstopper: with too few technicians trained in high-pressure hydrogen systems, even the slickest fuel cell buses risk gathering dust. So, she partnered with community colleges and vocational programs to seed curricula focused on hydrogen infrastructure and stack maintenance. This isn’t just a side gig—workforce development is the engine that’ll power the next wave of industrial decarbonization.

Why Implementer Input Matters

One of Gorman’s aha moments? Top-down policies often skip over on-the-ground realities—like mapping out fueling stations or servicing those finicky fuel cell modules. It’s like designing a smartphone OS without ever asking app developers what features they really need. Weaving in frontline feedback keeps regulations and commercialization plans synced up with real-life challenges.

Challenges and Uncertainties

Chatting with folks at Honda, it sounds like there’s just one zero-emission bus model today that can stretch across most California routes—and that’s pending independent verification. On top of that, rolling out robust hydrogen infrastructure—from renewable-powered hydrogen production to safe storage and distribution—remains a work in progress, leaving a bunch of questions about permitting, fueling networks and refueling logistics.

From Clarity to Commercialization

Honda’s been dabbling in fuel cell technology since the early 2000s. Remember the Clarity Fuel Cell sedan cruising California highways? Its steep price tag and lack of fueling stations kept it as a niche curiosity. These days, with tighter policies and emerging economies of scale, Honda’s primed for a comeback. Gorman’s internship slots neatly into a larger push to transform years of R&D into a scalable business model.

Honda’s Strategic Gambit

For Honda, Gorman’s summer stint is more than a compliance checkbox. It gives the automaker a sneak peek at upcoming policy shifts, fine-tunes its tech roadmap and stakes its claim as a leader in the emerging fuel cell technology market. Throw in workforce development, and Honda not only builds goodwill with public agencies but also primes local workforces for a low-carbon future.

A Broader Energy Vision

This effort fits squarely into the wider push for sustainable energy—not only slashing tailpipe CO 2 but greening the entire supply chain through renewable-powered hydrogen production. In time, green hydrogen could power more than vehicles; it might feed back into the grid or help decarbonize heavy industry.

Why This Matters

Decarbonizing transportation is a linchpin in the fight against climate change—after all, heavy-duty trucks and transit buses kick out a significant slice of California’s CO 2 . Hydrogen fuel cells deliver comparable range to diesel and refill faster than battery packs—but only if the right policies and trained crews are in place. Gorman’s summer research is a solid reminder that behind every regulation or prototype, it’s the people making it all happen.

A Glimpse Ahead

As California barrels toward its 2029 zero-emission bus deadline, the human element will matter as much as any breakthrough in hydrogen fuel cells. Thanks to hands-on initiatives like Gorman’s internship, the crews building out fueling stations and swapping stacks today are laying down the hydrogen highways of tomorrow. And that grassroots energy might just change how we think about clean transportation for decades to come.

