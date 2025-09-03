Scaling Hydrogen Production: MyFarm and Hiringa Energize Northland with 25MW Solar-to-Hydrogen Expansion

In a big leap for New Zealand’s hydrogen production roadmap, MyFarm Investments and Hiringa Energy are joining forces to build five 5 MW solar farms across Northland. Together, these plants will crank out 25 MW of renewable electricity to power electrolyzers, feeding a steady stream of green hydrogen for heavy transport under a 10-year power purchase agreement.

Solar-to-Hydrogen Blueprint

Picture this: top-tier photovoltaic arrays paired with advanced electrolyzers to turn sunshine into storable fuel. Here’s how the magic happens:

Solar panels soak up sunlight and generate electricity.

soak up sunlight and generate electricity. That electricity drives electrolysis , splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen.

, splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen. Newly minted green hydrogen is compressed and stored for fueling stations.

is compressed and stored for fueling stations. Oxygen is vented or repurposed for industrial use.

Backing the Transition

The MyFarm Solar Fund is raising NZ$14 million from wholesale investors to cover construction and operations. With total project costs at NZ$36 million—secured by a decade-long PPA with Hiringa Energy—investors get predictable revenues, lower risk and a front-row seat in sustainable energy assets.

Policy Momentum

New Zealand’s 2050 net-zero goal hinges on cleaning up transport—especially heavy-duty diesel. The government’s hydrogen strategy zeroes in on green hydrogen for big rigs and industrial feedstocks. This Northland project taps policy incentives and grid-connection support, proving how private capital can fast-track public targets.

Investor Appetite and Returns

Eyeing the solar fund? Forecast returns hover around 10–12% per annum, and tax depreciation can push net yields to about 15%. By hosting assets on Syndex, MyFarm injects liquidity into an otherwise illiquid sector. Locked-in power sale prices also shield investors from wholesale volatility.

Northland’s Role

With its high solar irradiance and plenty of farmland, Northland’s the perfect backdrop for solar-to-hydrogen. Once one of NZ’s quieter regions, it’ll gain construction jobs, operations roles and a boost to local services. Plus, adding distributed renewables strengthens the grid’s resilience.

Tech and Market Integration

Balancing intermittent solar power with electrolyzers takes finesse. Thankfully, Hiringa’s hydrogen refueling network guarantees every kilogram produced finds a buyer. On the financing side, MyFarm’s asset syndication expertise keeps investors and stakeholders in sync. Together, they’re laying out a repeatable model for marrying site-hosted solar with electrolysis.

Strategic Implications

This expansion cements both firms at the forefront of New Zealand’s clean energy shift. It demonstrates how private syndicates can mobilize capital into industrial decarbonization outside urban hubs. If it succeeds, this template could roll out across other regions—and even cross the Tasman into Australia-Pacific markets eyeing green hydrogen.

By linking rural investment, renewable asset development and hydrogen infrastructure, MyFarm and Hiringa are rewriting the playbook on how agrarian capital can back cutting-edge clean tech. As governments and corporations push for zero-emission logistics, these 25 MW of solar-to-hydrogen capacity could kick off a much larger wave.