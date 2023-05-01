Cummins to invest $1 billion into US networks supporting future hydrogen fuel use

Cummins Inc. has announced plans to invest over $1 billion in its US engine manufacturing network for a transition into hydrogen fuel. The investment will upgrade facilities supporting “fuel-agnostic” engine platforms that operate on low-carbon fuels, including hydrogen, with the aim of decarbonizing truck and bus fleets in the US.

The investments are being made across the network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York.

The $1 billion is intended to provide an upgrade of facilities supporting the first “fuel-agnostic” engine platforms in the industry. These will operate on low-carbon fuels which will begin with natural gas and diesel, but with the intention to transition to hydrogen fuel in the future. In this way, the company says that it will be playing an important role in the decarbonization of the truck and bus fleets throughout the United States.

Cummins will “begin manufacturing one of the key pieces of technology for green hydrogen fuel production that will help decarbonize our economy and drive the clean energy transition – the electrolyzer,” said Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO, in a statement released to announce the new investment.

Cummins sees hydrogen fuel as an important part of decarbonization in the United States.

In Rumsey’s statement, she underscored the importance of the support the company has received from Congress and the Biden administration through legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act last year and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law before that. She also acknowledged the importance of those moves in pushing forward a clean energy economy while being central to Cummins’ own decarbonization efforts. “The historic investments included in those pieces of legislation played a key role in our decision to manufacture products here in the U.S., creating more clean-tech jobs and positively impacting our communities,” said Rumsey.

“We can’t do this alone.”

“The electrolyzer production in Minnesota and investment in our Indiana, North Carolina and New York facilities are reflective of our dual-path approach of advancing both engine-based and zero-emission solutions – an approach that is best for all of our stakeholders and our impact on the planet,” added Rumsey in the statement, pointing out the importance of hydrogen fuel but that it requires more than the effort of one company. “We can’t do this alone, and are grateful for the continued partnership and collaboration with congressional leaders and the Biden administration.”

