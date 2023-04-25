Rolls-Royce unveils green hydrogen production plans

Rolls-Royce has revealed its plans to produce green hydrogen at its Friedrichschafen headquarters and also unveiled its plans for testing fuel cell systems and mtu hydrogen engines. The company has already successfully tested its 250kw fuel cell demonstrator system, which could offer uninterruptible power in the event of an outage. Rolls-Royce aims to start green hydrogen production and follow it through much of the value chain, and is working on developing its own standardized mtu electrolyzers with 4MW outputs with the capacity to scale to over 100MW.

The company also revealed that it is working on plans for H2 fuel cell systems.

Rolls-Royce has announced its new plans for the production of green hydrogen at its Friedrichschafen headquarters. At the same time, it unveiled its plans for testing its fuel cell systems and mtu hydrogen engines.

The company added that its 250kw fuel cell demonstrator has already been successfully tested.

The fuel cell demonstrator system could offer uninterruptible power in the case of an outage.

The company is working on the development of its own standardized mtu electrolyzers with 4MW outputs. This is only the stating capacity, as it intends to scale this figure to over 100MW. Recently, the automaker purchased stock in Hoeller Electrolyser, an electrolysis stack development company.

The H2Infrastructure funding project at Rolls-Royce is meant for the production of green hydrogen using PEM electrolysis. Moreover, it will have a production capacity that will grow to 10MW. In this way, it will generate enough renewable H2 for development processes in propulsion tech.

Rolls-Royce intends to start with green hydrogen production and follow it through much of the value chain.

“Our new facilities will cover a large part of the hydrogen value chain – from infrastructure to production, distribution and use,” said Rolls-Royce Power Systems H2Infrastructure project head Norbert Markert.

“The common goal of Rolls-Royce and Hoeller Electrolyser is to develop a solution to produce hydrogen with green energy at low cost and on a large scale,” added Rolls-Royce Power Systems director of sustainability and regulatory affairs Daniel Chatterjee.

The fuel cell system

“The 25kw system we built at our headquarters in Friedrichshafen and tested for about a year absolutely met our expectations. During the blackout simulation, the system immediately and consistently provided the requested power,” said Dr. Philippe Gorse from Rolls-Royce when discussing the company’s first successful mtu fuel cell system test.

That system will be deployed in the port of Duisport as a component of the publicly funded enerPort II projects, which is one of the largest island ports in the world. It will commission a new terminal with a green hydrogen-based supply network next year.

Join in the conversation – See Below:

What will be the approximate increase in alternative energy needed to handle the charging of electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030? 50% 100% 200% 300% Whatever the percentage, there is not enough time to expand within 7 years. The existing grid can handle the increase.