Chart receives first high-tech hydrogen fuel dispensers from ANGI

The company dispatched the first two of six H2 dispensers.

ANGI Energy Systems, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) business, has dispatched the first two of six hydrogen fuel dispensers from its headquarters in Janesville, Wisconsin to Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), which Chart will fit within its unique transportable fuel stations.

Chart will use the H2 dispensers for their build of integrated hydrogen fuel station equipment.

Chart Industries will fit the hydrogen fuel dispensers within its transportable hydrogen fuel stations. These first-of-a-kind transportable refuelers convert stored liquid hydrogen into high pressure gas. The result is a complete, deployable fuel solution that delivers on existing customer orders.

The ANGI hydrogen fuel dispensers are a key component in Chart’s transportable and modular stations, which are designed to fuel hydrogen vehicles, with the highest throughput for heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles.

“It’s exciting to partner with Chart Industries on such an innovative and progressive project,” said Joel van Rensburg, President of Alternative Fuels at ANGI in a news release.

ANGI’s hydrogen fuel dispensers will help boost heavy-duty H2 vehicle adoption.

According to Rensburg, the purpose of the hydrogen fuel dispensers project is to aid the industry in overcoming early infrastructure challenges and to help boost the adoption of heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

“Our collaboration with Chart, a world leader in hydrogen equipment, underscores the value in forging strategic partnerships at all levels and across the full hydrogen value chain.”

Deploying vital solutions sooner.

“Drawing off of our decades of experience in hydrogen, we are building a first-of-a-kind, fully integrated transportable and modular hydrogen fuel station for heavy-duty vehicles,” said Jill Evanko, Chart Industries’ CEO and President.

Evanko explained that Chart’s unique transportable refueller provides a fueling solution for customers with lower capital requirements that is readily deployable. This H2 station reduces the “barrier to entry” and is the perfect solution for fleets of a small-to-medium size and can accommodate “any immediate, interim or permanent fueling needs.”

About partnering with ANGI for its hydrogen fuel dispensers, Evanko added, “By partnering with companies like ANGI, who have decades of experience in compressed gas, we can deploy vital solutions sooner and meet the needs of fleets today.”

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.