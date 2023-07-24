Hydrogen Fuel Making Catamaran Shows Off it’s Solar Skin

The 90-foot craft from Sunreef not only runs on H2 but actually produces it on board.

Sunreef has announced that it intends to launch a catamaran that will not only run on hydrogen fuel, but it will also produce it for itself.

The watercraft is able to operate without producing any greenhouse gas emissions.

The hydrogen fuel using and producing catamaran is called the Zero Cat. It is presently in its development stage and will have a number of different forms of innovative green technologies aboard. Mainly, this involves the production of its own fuel while it is sailing, providing “unlimited autonomy” according to the company.

The catamaran measures just over 90 feet and will use a special type of generator to produce the H2 from methanol. Sunreef’s announcement of its multihull watercraft didn’t provide many details about the system, but did say that it would produce clean, emission-free energy that will be used both for the electric propulsion of the vessel and for its hotel load.

Solar cells will also be built into the vessel’s entire bodywork to power the hydrogen fuel production.

The solar cells will generate electricity during the daytime, providing the catamaran with power for its operation and for the H2 production process. The Polish yard has already shown off this patented “solar skin” on several watercraft, including an 80-foot catamaran, a 100-foot sailboat and an 80-foot sailboat.

The 80-foot catamaran that has used the solar skin is equipped with 160 kW main motors, achieving speeds as high as 10 knots.

Sunreef has made its way into the headlines a number of times over the last couple of decades, having become a top choice for luxury catamaran building. The company has delivered vessels to Rafael Nadal, the tennis celebrity, as well as Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula 1 champ. That said, the company’s R&D team has said that it continues to push forward to accomplish new achievements in sustainable sailing.

A zero-emission sailing experience that is “exceptional”.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the industry by offering discerning customers an exceptional zero-emission sailing experience,” said Nicolas Lapp, Sunreef co-founder and chief technology officer in a statement about the hydrogen fuel producing catamaran. “This project represents a milestone in our ongoing commitment to protecting our oceans and preserving the natural beauty of the sea.”

FAQs on Sunreef’s Hydrogen Fuel Catamaran

1. What is special about Sunreef’s new catamaran? Sunreef’s new catamaran, named the Zero Cat, is a 90-foot watercraft that not only runs on hydrogen fuel but also produces it onboard. This makes it a zero-emission vessel.

2. How does the catamaran produce hydrogen fuel? The Zero Cat uses a special type of generator to produce hydrogen from methanol. Solar cells built into the vessel’s bodywork also power the hydrogen fuel production process.

3. What is the purpose of the solar cells on the catamaran? The solar cells on the Zero Cat generate electricity during the daytime, providing power for the operation of the catamaran and the hydrogen production process.

4. Does the catamaran have any other energy sources besides hydrogen fuel? Yes, the Zero Cat also utilizes solar energy which is collected through a patented “solar skin” built into the vessel’s entire bodywork.

5. What are the benefits of this hydrogen fuel catamaran? The primary benefit is that the Zero Cat operates without producing any greenhouse gas emissions, making it an environmentally friendly option for sailing.

6. Who is behind the creation of the Zero Cat? The Zero Cat is being developed by Sunreef, a company known for building luxury catamarans and has delivered vessels to notable individuals such as Rafael Nadal and Fernando Alonso.

7. What is the goal of Sunreef with this project? According to Nicolas Lapp, Sunreef co-founder and chief technology officer, their goal is to revolutionize the industry by offering customers an exceptional zero-emission sailing experience. This project represents a milestone in their ongoing commitment to protecting oceans and preserving the natural beauty of the sea.

8. When will the Zero Cat be available? The Zero Cat is currently in its development stage. More details about its availability will be provided by Sunreef once the project progresses further.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.