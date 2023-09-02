Si/GaN Technology Unlocks New Potential for Hydrogen Fuel Production

Researchers have discovered that this material can be used to overcome critical challenges in existing tech.

Scientists from the University of Michigan made important discoveries regarding the semiconductive use of gallium nitrate (GaN) three years ago, focusing on the advantages it has to offer solar energy technology. That said, more recently that same discovery is being examined with respect to the advantages it presents to hydrogen fuel production.

The researchers found that silicon and GaN could be used in an artificial photosynthesis device.

The device made of silicon and GaN was able to harness sunlight into carbon-free hydrogen fuel with twice the efficiency and stability of existing technology. With such a focus on H2 as the world decarbonizes and governments provide grants, subsidies and tax breaks to companies developing new tech in this area, scientists are taking a closer look at that discovery.

Researchers from Lawrence Livermore and Lawrence Berkeley, national laboratories, are working with a team at the University of Michigan. Together, they have discovered a self-improving property in Silicon and GaN (Si/GaN) that plays a role in the high efficiency of the material and its stable performance in the conversion of sunlight and water into carbon-free H2.

The research was recently published in the Nature Materials journal.

The tech could help to greatly enhance the commercialization of hydrogen fuel production and artificial photosynthesis tech.

Though the materials used in solar powered electrolysis systems used to make green H2 typically become less stable as they degrade. The outcome is that H2 production decreases in efficiency. That said, the research teams have determined that Si/GaN has a unique property that lets it remain stable and more efficient.

What’s more, both silicon and gallium nitride are cheap and abundantly available. They’re already widely used in semiconductors in everyday devices such as solar cells and LEDs, according to Zetian Mi, one of the study’s co-authors and a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Michigan. Mi was one of the inventors of artificial photosynthesis devices using Si/GaN about ten years ago.

Expanding on existing research

Moving forward, the researchers hope to test the Si/GaN technology in a photoelectrochemical water splitting cell and to experiment with comparable materials to better understand just how nitrides benefit stability in artificial photosynthesis, something that could turn renewable energy and hydrogen fuel production on its head.

