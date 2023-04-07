PowerTap Hydrogen Capital to work with Newport Realty Group for hydrogen fueling station

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp has signed a letter of intent with Newport Realty Group for a lease in Yermo, California for the future operation of a hydrogen fueling station. The lease is subject to a definitive agreement and the finalization of the lease terms. Assuming the steps are taken, it will become the future home of a hydrogen fueling station from PowerTap. The location will have on-site hydrogen production that’ll provide hydrogen for light-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, while the retail energy plazas will provide gasoline refuelling and electric vehicle recharging.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp has announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Newport Realty Group (NRG) for a Yermo, California lease for the future operation of a PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Station.

The lease remains subject to a definitive agreement, but the first steps are now being taken.

PowerTap has stated that the lease with the real estate development company must still achieve a definitive agreement before it can close. Moreover, it is also subject to the finalization of the lease terms.

That said, assuming those steps are taken, it will become the future home of a hydrogen fueling station from PowerTap. It is intended to serve light-duty fuel cell electric vehicles with reliable energy solutions. It will also provide traditional gasoline refueling and electric vehicle recharging.

The location will be the home of on-site H2 production developed by PowerTap. This will provide H2 for light-duty fuel cell electric vehicles. NRG’s plans are for the development of a number of retail/energy plazas along Interstate 15, along the entire route from LA to Orange County in California, as well as to Las Vegas and Beyond in Nevada and into Utah.

The plazas will each provide PowerTap another opportunity to consider adding another hydrogen fueling station.

PowerTap will be provided with a first look to participate in the plazas and will provide battery electric charging microgrids as well as gasoline and diesel refueling services. The plazas will feature drive-thru restaurants, food halls, convenience stores, public-private lounges, customer support, and rest areas.

Company Statement and Vision

“We are thrilled to partner with Newport Realty Group to bring the benefits of clean and sustainable hydrogen energy to consumers and businesses across the west coast,” said a statement released by Salim Rahemtulla, president and CEO of PowerTap.

“Our on-site hydrogen production stations will provide a reliable and efficient fuel source for FCEVs and FCETs, while the retail energy centers developed by NRG will offer convenient and accessible charging options for BEVs and traditional gasoline-powered vehicles,” added Rahemtulla in his statement about the upcoming hydrogen fueling station opportunities.

