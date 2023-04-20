The Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Systems (ARCHES) has applied to the US Department of Energy to establish one of the country’s first clean H2 hubs in California. This move is gaining support from labor unions across the state. The hub aims to accelerate the development and deployment of renewable energy projects and infrastructure in California, resulting in the creation of new green jobs in the state. ARCHES estimates that the economic impact of the hub will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs. If awarded funding, ARCHES’ clean hydrogen hub in California will be one of up to 10 regional hubs across the US to receive funding from the DOE.

The Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Systems (ARCHES) recently submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to make California the location of a clean hydrogen hub, which would be one of the country’s first H2 hubs. Labor unions representing various workers across California are uniting to support the efforts to establish this hub in the state.

The deployment of a clean H2 hub offers the state many benefits.

Support among labor unions continues to grow across California for ARCHES hydrogen hub effort. Many see the hub as being beneficial to the state as it will speed up the development and deployment of clean, renewable energy projects and infrastructure in California.

“The Building Trades are proud to stand as a partner with ARCHES and are hopeful that California will be awarded an H2 hub,” said President of the State Building & Construction Trades Council of California, Andrew Meredith.

Meredith added that ARCHES’ proposal includes a number of projects that will mean new jobs for Californians.

“These projects represent the future of California, and we look forward to working together in coming months to bring this vision to life,” Meredith said.

ARCHES estimates a hydrogen hub in California will lead to a huge number of new green jobs.

According to ARCHES, the estimated economic impact of an H2 hub in the state will lead to the creation of hundreds of thousands of new green jobs.

“For the tens of thousands of skilled workers who are involved in California’s existing energy sector, clean H2 represents real and meaningful opportunities to participate in the state’s clean energy transition,” said President of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Yvonne Wheeler.

Also commenting on the recent announcement of the labor unions uniting in support of the hydrogen hub, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the California Labor Federation, Lorena Gonzalez said that adding hydrogen to California’s energy portfolio will “foster green careers for thousands” throughout the state. Gonzalez added that these efforts to transition to green energy “will not only deliver clean energy, but will build lifelong good-paying careers for generations.”

ARCHES is California’s H2 Hub consortium.

ARCHES is a statewide public-private partnership designed to speed up hydrogen’s contribution to decarbonizing California’s economy. Its purpose is to build on the state’s long-standing leadership in hydrogen and renewable energy, while also prioritizing environmental justice, equity, workforce development and economic leadership.

Building the framework for the clean hydrogen hub is a joint effort shared by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, the University of California, elected leaders, state agencies, organized labor and non-profit organizations.

If ARCHES is awarded funding for its clean hydrogen hub, it will be one of up to 10 regional H2 hubs across the country to receive such funding from the DOE’s $8 billion Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program.

