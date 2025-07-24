Hydrogen Infrastructure Breakthrough: MB Energy and Hypion Launch 2-Tonne Truck Refuelling Station in Lübeck

MB Energy has just locked in the final approvals to build a 2,000 kg/day hydrogen refuelling station in Lübeck, Germany — and it’s a big deal for the future of clean transport. Set to fuel up to 50 heavy-duty trucks a day, this station is all about keeping freight moving without the emissions.

A serious boost for hydrogen infrastructure

This isn’t just another green project — it’s part of a much bigger push. Backed by a generous €5.1 million KsNI grant and developed alongside Hypion, the project is lined up for a late 2025 completion. The site’s location couldn’t be smarter: right near the A1/A20 junction, it’s tailor-made for freight routes that connect Germany and Scandinavia. That means easier access for drivers — and fewer excuses to stick with fossil fuels.

Plugged into the bigger picture

The new refuelling station will plug directly into the tankpool24 network, making it way easier for fleet operators to transition into zero-emission technology without having to overhaul their current systems. It’s also designed to tie into the European Union’s AFIR goals, giving the hydrogen rollout across Europe a serious nudge forward.

Learning from the past, building a cleaner future

This isn’t Hypion’s first rodeo. They’re using insights from their earlier Neumünster project to make sure things go even smoother this time. What this all adds up to is momentum — real, tangible progress toward sustainable energy and industrial decarbonization. And with support like this, green hydrogen is no longer a someday solution — it’s happening now.